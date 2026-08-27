Namibia: Kavango East Schools Facing Classroom, Laboratory and Water Shortages

26 August 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

More than 100 schools in the Kavango East region are facing classroom, laboratory and water facilities shortages, a Kavango East regional development report reveals.

This is despite receiving N$8 million in funding from the government for the construction of three classroom blocks at Edward Mukoya Secondary School, Kambimba Combined School, Augustinus Mashika Secondary School, Pikinini Junior Primary and Muhopi Primary School.

Presenting the report in parliament on Tuesday, Mukwe constituency councillor Augusta Katembo said the region also allocated N$19.3 million for renovations, construction of ablution facilities and electrical installations at seven schools.

These include Hompa Sophia Mundjembwe Junior Primary School, Neyuva Combined School, Muroro Primary School, Mabushe Combined School, Neyuva Secondary School, Mungunda Primary Schools and Tjeye Primary School.

Despite the investment, Katembo said the region has a shortage of 62 administrative blocks and seven science and computer laboratories, while eleven schools lack water facilities.

"About 140 classrooms and 40 other educational facilities are dilapidated. Education continues to be recognised as a critical driver of development," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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