Malawi: Tiwa Savage's K17.5million Gift to Malawi's Young Female Creatives - Plots Her Own Foundation in the Country

Nigerian singing sensation Tiwa Savage has left Malawi's young creatives buzzing after announcing a generous K17.5 million donation to Music Crossroads Malawi, aimed squarely at supporting the next generation of women artists and creatives in the country.

The Afrobeats star made the announcement during a heartfelt engagement with young women creatives at the academy, telling the group she wanted to see them succeed and receive the kind of support that could help launch their careers.

In an even bigger reveal, Savage confirmed she intends to establish the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation in Malawi, mirroring the foundation she already runs in Nigeria, which is dedicated to nurturing and supporting young talent in the music industry.

"I will soon start the foundation in Malawi because I am amazed by the young women creatives who would like to be like me one day, and I am willing to help them reach their full potential," Savage told the young hopefuls gathered at the academy.

The "Eminado" and "All Over" hitmaker's visit and generous donation are expected to give a significant boost to Malawi's creative arts scene, offering young women artists both financial backing and the inspiration of seeing one of Africa's biggest music stars personally invest in their futures.