Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Veteran Journalist Oladipo, Hails Media Legacy

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Mr Dotun Oladipo, former Political Editor of The Punch newspaper and Publisher of The Eagle Online.

Tinubu described Oladipo's death at 56 as a painful loss to Nigeria's media industry and the nation, commending his contributions to journalism and democracy.

This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja.

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The President acknowledged Oladipo's dedicated service in political reporting and his commitment to providing Nigerians with credible information through traditional and digital media platforms.

He said Oladipo's career reflected the important role of journalists in strengthening democracy by informing citizens, holding public officials accountable and promoting robust public discourse.

Tinubu recalled Oladipo's passion for journalism and contributions to the growth of digital media through The Eagle Online, which he founded after his career at The Punch.

He said, "Dotun Oladipo's death at the age of 56 is a painful loss to the Nigerian media community and to our nation.

"He was a committed journalist who devoted significant years of his life to informing the public and contributing to the development of our democracy.

"His contributions to political journalism and the digital media space will not be forgotten.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues in GOCOP, and friends. I pray that Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and give his loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oladipo died on Tuesday after he suddenly took ill in his office in Lagos.