Uganda: Parliament Health Committee Raises Concern Over Cancer Treatment At UCI

Members of Parliament's Health Committee have raised concern over the growing number of cancer patients at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), amid shortages of specialised health workers, medicines and funding needed to provide adequate treatment.

The committee, led by its chairperson Dr Rude Julius Monday (Bukonzo East), visited UCI at Mulago to assess cancer treatment and the management of specialised services at the institute.

UCI specialists, led by Executive Director Dr Jackson Orem, told the legislators that the institute continues to face several challenges, including a shortage of specialised health workers, an increasing patient population and inadequate funding.

Orem said despite the challenges, UCI has continued to provide cancer care to Ugandans and patients from neighbouring countries.

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"We have many challenges, but we are doing everything possible to ensure that Ugandans receive quality cancer treatment," Orem said.

He said UCI is also working to establish cancer treatment centres in different parts of the country while expanding specialised services and improving access to modern cancer treatment.

The challenges raised by UCI management prompted concern from the parliamentary committee, with Dr Lude calling for urgent government intervention and increased support for the institute.

"Government needs to step up and support the Uganda Cancer Institute so that Ugandans can access the cancer treatment they need, especially those who cannot afford it," Lude said.

Dr Rude said the committee had asked UCI management to provide a detailed list of the resources required to improve cancer treatment and make services more accessible.

"Once we know everything that UCI needs to run its operations effectively and ensure that Ugandans receive the cancer treatment they need, we shall work with Parliament to support them with additional funding," he said.

UCI management has been asked to submit its requirements to the committee by Monday next week.

The legislators also commended government for supporting specialised cancer services at the institute, including the installation of modern equipment used to treat different forms of cancer.

UCI officials told the committee that the high cost of specialised cancer care, coupled with increasing demand, continues to put pressure on the institute's finances.

The institute currently estimates that it requires about $85 million to provide cancer treatment and related services.

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Last year, UCI received about Shs13 billion, equivalent to roughly $7 million, leaving a significant gap between its funding needs and available resources.

The committee said findings from its visit will inform recommendations to government on strengthening cancer treatment, increasing staffing and improving access to affordable care for Ugandans.