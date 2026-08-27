South Africa: Premier Foods Workers Fear Job Losses - South African News Briefs - August 27, 2026

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27 August 2026
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Premier Foods Workers Fear Job Losses

Workers at Premier Foods’ Fruit Products Western Cape plant in Tulbagh hace said that a proposed closure would leave them without jobs and make it harder to access essential services, reports EWN. Workers picketed after retrenchment talks with unions deadlocked. Employees have said that services such as Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), banking, SASSA and healthcare are largely available in Ceres, about 30km away. Seasonal worker Anele Gabela, who supports a household of five, said transport costs would be difficult to afford after job losses.

New Witness Expected at Madlanga Inquiry

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The Madlanga Commission is set to hear new evidence after alleged crime figure Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's testimony placed his links to senior police officials and political figures under scrutiny, reports SABC News. Matlala was questioned about allegations involving suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and other influential figures. He also claimed Sibiya received money through a third party. However, he refused to identify those allegedly involved, citing his pending court case. The commission is continuing to examine allegations of political interference, corruption and criminal infiltration of law enforcement.

MPs Alarmed by Defence Department Corruption

Parliament's Defence Committee has raised concerns over widespread corruption and tender irregularities in the Department of Defence and Military Veterans, reports EWN. MPs are calling for further inquiry. The Hawks told the committee that 13 cases involving contracts worth hundreds of millions of rand are under investigation, with some referred to the National Prosecuting Authority. One investigation involves the alleged unlawful transfer of R40 million contributed by soldiers to the South African Army Foundation. MPs also criticised delays in finalising several high-level investigations.

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