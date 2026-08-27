Zimbabwe: Blue Ribbon, 23 Others Shut Down in Bulawayo As Government Is Notified of Maize Shortage

BLUE Ribbon, one of Zimbabwe's largest millers, and 23 others have shut down their milling operations in Bulawayo, citing a shortage of locally produced maize meant to cater for the country's southern region.

A letter sent to the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Bulawayo's Minister of State by the Grain Millers Association Southern Region chairperson Major (Rtd) David Moyo reveals that consistent production of maize meal has been affected.

Moyo administrates Matebeleland North, Matebeleland South and Bulawayo.

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"The grain milling sector in the Southern Region is currently experiencing operational challenges due to declining availability of locally produced maize," reads Moyo's circular.

"We wish to bring these challenges to the GMAZ board's attention and procure its support in finding sustainable solutions.

"Local maize supplies from farmers have significantly declined, resulting in reduced availability of maize required for commercial milling operations.

"This has affected the ability of millers to maintain consistent production levels and build adequate maize reserves. We can't find the much-taunted bumper maize harvest."

Some of the locally produced maize is said to have been infested by insects and increased operational costs for local millers as a result.

Moyo said they felt that Minister of Agriculture Anxious Masuka was not prioritising his region despite the precarious situation it finds itself in and blamed the government's Statutory Instrument (SI) 87 of 2025, which set a US$40/MT price for local maize.

"Following the introduction of SI 87 of 2025 levies in April 2026, which require upfront payment of US$40.00/MT, millers are unable to access imported maize on 30 to 60 day payment terms," added Moyo.

"There is no need for imposition of levies to equalise prices of imported maize with local maize because there is no more local maize supplies.

"Regrettably, Blue Ribbon Industries and 23 other medium and small-scale millers have closed their grain milling operations in Bulawayo.

"This is a replay of the same sad predicament of last year. Ministry of Agriculture does not seem to prioritize the Southern region of Zimbabwe given its geographical sensitivities."