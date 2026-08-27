Zimbabwe: Be Fruitful and Multiply - Says Zanu-PF, As It Urges Women to Avoid Use of Family Planning Methods

ZANU PF Secretary for Women Affairs Mabel Chinomona has urged women to avoid the use of family planning methods and give birth to more babies.

Chinomona, who also serves as President of the Senate in Parliament, said the country's birth rate was getting lower and worrying.

She was speaking at a Women's League event held recently in Murehwa West constituency.

"Women, please stop using family planning; please go and give birth," said Chinomona.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Our soldiers are now few; we need farmers, doctors and nurses while you are busy swallowing those pills.

"We are supposed to build this country, yet you find children of this generation saying a single child is enough. How many siblings do you have?"

Although Zimbabwe's total fertility rate remains about the global replacement level of 2.1 children per woman, its 3.7 children per woman is lower than the 6 children per woman it maintained in the 90s.

Economic challenges, education and easier access to family planning methods have been cited as reasons for the decline.

Added Chinomona: "We will ask that government assist in raising our children. There is a country that is now paying women to give birth."

"Some of you are worried about what those children will eat, but that is never an issue as children will eat what you eat at your homes."

Unlike countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe does not have a childcare subsidy.

That, and expensive maternal care, have also been blamed for the lower birth rate.