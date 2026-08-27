Nigeria: Former Army Spokesperson Pays Tribute to Deceased Veteran Journalist, Dotun Oladipo

Mr Oladipo used his experience and leadership to strengthen GOCOP, promote professionalism and encourage cooperation among online publishers.

Condolences have continued to pour in following the death of veteran journalist and publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, with colleagues, professional bodies and associates describing him as a committed journalist who contributed to the growth of Nigeria's media industry.

Mr Oladipo died on Tuesday in Lagos, aged 56.

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Among those who have mourned him is S.K. Usman, a retired brigadier general and former Director of Army Public Relations, who described the late journalist as a close friend, dependable professional and trusted colleague.

In a condolence message issued on Wednesday, Mr Usman said Mr Oladipo's death was particularly painful to him because of their longstanding friendship.

He described the late publisher as a man of considerable wisdom, warmth and integrity who had a strong understanding of journalism, publishing and the changing digital media landscape.

Mr Oladipo, a former president of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), led the organisation from 2017 to 2021, a period Mr Usman said was an important stage in the development of online publishing in Nigeria.

According to him, Mr Oladipo used his experience and leadership to strengthen GOCOP, promote professionalism and encourage cooperation among online publishers.

"Dotun was not only an accomplished journalist and publisher, but also a great friend, dependable professional and a man of considerable wisdom, warmth and integrity. He had a profound understanding of journalism, publishing and the evolving digital media environment.

"He was among those who recognised the growing importance of online media in Nigeria and contributed immensely to its professional development. His contribution to the development of GOCOP and online journalism will remain an enduring part of his legacy," Mr Usman said.

Mr Usman said his relationship with Mr Oladipo extended beyond their professional engagements.

"During my tenure as Director Army Public Relations, he was consistently supportive, accessible and professional, demonstrating a deep understanding of the responsibilities of public communication and the demands of journalism," he said.

Mr Usman said the friendship continued after his retirement from the Nigerian Army, with Mr Oladipo remaining a trusted colleague who was willing to share his thoughts and offer constructive advice.

He said the late journalist's passion for the profession, commitment to excellence and advocacy for a vibrant online media industry would be greatly missed.

Media community mourns

Mr Oladipo's death has also prompted tributes from major media organisations.

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria described him as a committed press freedom advocate and dependable member of the organisation.

IPI Nigeria said Mr Oladipo was appointed chairman of its Programmes Committee in 2024 and played a significant role in its activities, including the planning of its annual general meetings and conferences.

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers also described his death as a loss to the organisation and the wider Nigerian media community.

GOCOP President Danlami Nmodu said Mr Oladipo played an important role in the development of the guild during his four-year tenure.

"Dotun played an important role in the development of GOCOP. He led the Guild for four years at a time when there was still a lot of work to be done to establish online publishers as an important part of the media," Mr Nmodu said.

Mr Oladipo began his journalism career in the traditional media and worked with several Nigerian publications, including Newswatch, PUNCH, Nigerian Compass, Nigerian Tribune and The Sun.

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He later moved into digital publishing and founded The Eagle Online, where he served as publisher.

His career spanned nearly three decades and included journalism, editing, publishing and leadership roles within professional media organisations.

President Bola Tinubu has also mourned Mr Oladipo, describing his death as a painful loss to the Nigerian media industry and the country.

The president said the late journalist's contributions to political journalism and digital media would not be forgotten.

Mr Oladipo's death has left his family, colleagues at The Eagle Online and members of Nigeria's media community mourning the loss of a journalist who spent decades working across the country's traditional and digital news industries.

Mr Usman prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and give his family and other mourners the strength to bear the loss.