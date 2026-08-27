South Africa: Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mourns the Passing of Dolly Parton - Celebrates Historic Collaborations

press release

Johannesburg, South Africa — Ladysmith Black Mambazo would like to take a moment to reflect on the recent and deeply sorrowful passing of the legendary Dolly Parton, a figure whose influence and legacy have transcended genres, cultures, and generations.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the acclaimed South African vocal group known for their rich harmonies and uplifting spirit, recently expressed their condolences with a simple yet profound message: "Rest in Peace, Dolly Parton." This heartfelt tribute is a testament to Dolly's global impact—a reminder of how her music and humanitarian efforts have resonated far beyond the borders of American country music.

Dolly Parton was more than just an iconic singer and songwriter. She was a cultural ambassador and philanthropist who touched countless lives worldwide. Her songs, filled with warmth, storytelling, and honesty, reached diverse audiences and connected with people of varying backgrounds. It's no coincidence that Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who embody unity and peace through their vocal artistry, found common ground and mutual respect in her work.

Importantly, Dolly's connection with Ladysmith Black Mambazo dates back to their collaboration on the 1995 rendition of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door." This remarkable partnership brought together two unique musical worlds, blending her heartfelt country music with the group's unmistakable South African harmonies to create a timeless piece that continues to inspire. Furthermore, in 1996, the group appeared on Dolly Parton's album Treasures, collaborating on a cover of Cat Stevens' "Peace Train." They joined Parton for an appearance on a US network television special in November 1996 to perform the song—an event that showcased the powerful fusion of their talents and shared commitment to music with a message of peace.

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The passing of Dolly Parton undeniably marks the end of an era. Yet, her legacy is immortal—living on through her unforgettable songs and her extensive humanitarian initiatives that have bettered lives globally. As we remember Dolly, let us honor her extraordinary contributions to music and society and continue to cherish the joy and inspiration she brought to millions of people around the world.