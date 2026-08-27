Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Urgent Intervention On Benin-Agbor-Asaba Road

The Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi has followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive for urgent intervention to ease the hardship being faced by motorists. He has moved swiftly to address the worsening condition of the Benin-Agbor-Asaba roads and the Ifaki-Kabba-Ado Ekiti road in Ekiti and Kogi States.

This directive comes after weeks of harrowing experiences by motorists and commuters along the road. Umahi, who expressed deep concern over the deplorable condition of the road and the suffering of road users who have spent hours and, in some cases, days on the route, said the Federal Government was determined to take immediate corrective measures while working towards permanent solutions.

"President Tinubu, GCFR, has directed the Federal Ministry of Works to urgently intervene and ensure that necessary corrective actions are taken to restore movement on the affected roads as quickly as possible." Said Umahi

The Minister, in response to the directive, has already set machinery in motion for immediate action. A statement by Francis Nwaze, Special Assistant to the Minister, said Umahi directed the Minister of State for Works to lead a team of ministry officials to the Ifaki-Kabba-Ado Ekiti axis to assess the situation and commence urgent remedial works.

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"The assignment is already on as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, with officials of the Ministry on the ground to begin the intervention," he said.

While the intervention team moved into Ekiti and Kogi States, Umahi himself headed to Benin, Edo State, alongside members of the National Assembly Works Committees, to initiate a similar coordinated intervention on the Benin-Agbor-Asaba road.

The Benin meeting brought together key stakeholders, including representatives of the Edo and Delta State Governments and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to find immediate solutions to the challenges facing motorists on the strategic corridor.

The statement added, "Umahi also took responsibility for the unfortunate situation on the affected roads and apologised to commuters who have been stranded or delayed for several hours and days."

He assured road users that the Federal Government's response would go beyond temporary relief, with immediate measures being pursued alongside permanent solutions to restore the affected roads and improve their long-term reliability.