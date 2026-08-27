Kenya: Police Constable, 3 Family Members Charged Over Psychiatrist Victoria Mutiso's Murder

Nairobi — A police constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi has been charged alongside lawyer Angela Mulwa, her brother Chris Mulwa and their mother Rose Mbithe Mulwa over the murder of psychiatrist Dr Victoria Thunya Mutiso.

The four appeared before Justice Kanyi Kimondo at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, where the murder charge was read to them, but they did not take a plea.

The court ordered the suspects to undergo mental assessment before they are presented before Justice Alexander Muteti, where they are expected to formally answer to the murder charge.

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The court also ordered Kimoi be assigned legal representation.

The four are accused of jointly murdering Dr Mutiso on July 29, 2026, at about 9.30am along Mawensi Road in Kilimani, Nairobi County.

According to the prosecution, they allegedly acted jointly with other persons who have not yet been brought before the court.

They face a charge of murder contrary to Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code.

Dr Mutiso, a psychiatrist and former director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was fatally shot in Nairobi on July 29.

The prosecution had earlier confirmed that murder charges had been approved against Angela, Chris and Rose following preliminary investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Investigators had also indicated that other people, including police officers, were being pursued in connection with the killing.

The case will now proceed after the suspects undergo the ordered mental assessment.