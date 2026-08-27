Tanzania: 173 Tanzanians Living in South Africa Voluntarily Return Home

27 August 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — A total of 173 Tanzanians living in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, have returned home voluntarily aboard a special government-chartered flight.

According to a statement from the ministry for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, the The government provided the special aircraft to facilitate the safe return of the citizens who had opted to come back home.

The repatriation exercise was conducted through cooperation between the Tanzanian government, through its Embassy in South Africa, and relevant authorities, ensuring that the citizens returned safely, peacefully and voluntarily.

According to the ministry, the government's decision to provide a special flight underscores its commitment to remaining close to Tanzanians living abroad and safeguarding their safety and welfare.

It also demonstrates the government's efforts to facilitate citizens who wish to return home to do so in an orderly, safe and dignified manner.

The exercise is part of the government's continued efforts to support and protect Tanzanians abroad while working with relevant authorities to ensure their interests and wellbeing are safeguarded.

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