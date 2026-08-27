Tanzania, Comoros Agree to Broaden Economic Ties in Trade, Financial Services and Infrastructure Sectors

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and Comoros are seeking to deepen economic cooperation in trade, investment, financial services and infrastructure development as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and deliver greater benefits to citizens of both countries.

This transpired in a discussion between Tanzania's Minister for Finance, Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar and the Comoro's Minister for Finance, Budget and Banking Sector, Moussa Abderemane, at the Ministry of Finance's offices in Dar es Salaam.

During the discussions, the Tanzania's Minister said Tanzania is committed to further strengthening economic and development cooperation with the Comoros government.

According to Ambassador Omar, economic cooperation should remain at the centre of efforts to strengthen relations between Tanzania and Comoros, identifying trade and investment, financial and banking services, public financial management, infrastructure development, energy, tourism and agriculture as key areas with significant potential.

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Additionally, he stressed the need to create a conducive environment to facilitate the movement of goods, services, capital and businesspeople between the two countries, saying such measures could boost trade, investment and employment.

The minister also described the meeting as an important platform for exchanging experiences and best practices in economic management, public finance, domestic revenue collection and building a resilient and inclusive economy.

For his part, Minister Abderemane thanked Tanzania for being an important development partner to Comoros in various economic, social and cultural areas.

He said his visit to Tanzania, accompanied by a delegation, is aimed at learning from the country's significant progress in using Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems to collect and manage government revenue.

Minister Abderemane said the delegation would use lessons from the visit to improve Comoros' government revenue collection systems through ICT and tax management systems, a move he said would further stimulate economic growth.