South Africa: Oxtail Shock As Prices Double in Import Mess

Oxtail that cost about R79 to R99 a kilogram earlier this year is now selling for as much as R199 a kilogram.

South Africa gets about 70% of its imported oxtail from Argentina, but new veterinary requirements have disrupted supplies to local shops.

South Africans are being hammered by soaring oxtail prices after an import problem with Argentina squeezed supplies of the popular meat.

Oxtail that sold for about R79 to R99 a kilogram between January and May is now going for around R169 to R199 a kilogram.

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The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters says the problem could get worse if the dispute is not sorted out.

South Africa depends heavily on Argentina for oxtail because local producers cannot supply enough to meet demand.

About 70% of imported oxtail comes from Argentina, with demand particularly strong during the winter months.

But imports have been disrupted by a dispute over veterinary requirements.

Association of Meat Importers and Exporters Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthew said the trouble started after an outbreak of scrapie in Argentina.

Scrapie is a disease that usually affects sheep and goats.

However, South Africa's health certificate for importing beef tails also included scrapie.

Matthew said the association asked the Department of Agriculture to remove scrapie from the certificate.

The department removed it, but Matthew said other changes were then made to the certificate.

"We requested the Department of Agriculture to remove the word 'scrapie', which they did, BUT they then went and basically changed the entire health certificate importation and made it all around foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which now has actually blocked the importation of beef tails or ox tails as we know it."

Matthew said Argentina has not had foot and mouth disease since 2006.

He said the problems with the certificate have now left South African oxtail supplies under pressure.

Up to 1,000 tonnes of oxtail worth more than R100-million could fail to reach South African shelves if the problem is not resolved.

With demand now higher than available supply, Matthew said retailers are trying to slow demand so they can keep oxtail on their shelves.

"That is why oxtail is so expensive. So, once again, the South African consumer, who is already battling, is feeling the effect because government has made a technical decision that we just can't understand."

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The association has written to the head of Animal Health about the problem. Argentina's embassy is also pushing for a solution.

Matthew said the association accepts that South Africa needs strict measures to protect local livestock from disease.

"Obviously biosecurity standards are very important to protect our local herds. But we've now requested the scientific evidence that was used to make this decision."

The association says it is still waiting for answers.

"We send reminders and we're waiting; we haven't had a response yet," Matthew said.

Until the dispute is sorted out, South African consumers could continue facing high oxtail prices and fewer packs on shop shelves.