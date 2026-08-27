South Africa: Crime Bosses, Murder and Millions Hit Gauteng Courts

Vusimuzi Matlala remains under subpoena after telling the Madlanga Commission about claims involving suspended senior police officer Shadrack Sibiya.

Danny Jordaan returns to court over claims that more than R1.3-million in South African Football Association money was used for his benefit.

The spotlight falls on Gauteng's courts and commissions on Thursday as several major criminal cases and investigations return.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: is expected to hear from a new witness after explosive evidence from alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Matlala remains under subpoena and is expected to return on a date that has not yet been announced.

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On Wednesday, the commission heard claims that suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya received money through a third party.

Matlala said his information about Sibiya came from another person and not directly from Sibiya.

He said he was questioned about the claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo pushed Matlala to identify the people involved.

But Matlala refused to name them, saying this could affect his legal strategy in a pending court case.

Khumalo questioned whether Matlala was trying to protect other people.

"The issue seems to me is you don't want to incriminate those people that you know are allegedly giving money to General Sibiya," Khumalo said.

Matlala's evidence has also put his relationships with senior police officers, business people and political figures under scrutiny.

He has faced questions about his links to former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head General Lesetja Senona, Sibiya, businessman Hangwani Maumela and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi.

The commission is investigating wider claims of political interference, corruption and criminal infiltration of law enforcement agencies.

TRC cases inquiry: Former Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Chris MacAdam is expected to continue giving evidence at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases inquiry.

MacAdam has already made serious claims involving late former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

He said Selebi interfered in prosecutions involving crimes committed during apartheid.

MacAdam claimed Selebi ordered 400 case dockets to be moved from the National Prosecuting Authority to the police to protect African National Congress leaders.

He also claimed prosecutors were able to take the cases forward but did not receive approval from former Scorpions head Geophrey Ledwaba.

Family murder accused back in court: Dodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

The British citizen is accused of murdering his wife and their two daughters.

The bodies of his wife, Zandile, and daughters Natalie and Nala were found in Great Denham near Bedford in Britain.

Tshuma faces three murder charges and is wanted in the United Kingdom.

Thursday's proceedings are expected to focus on local investigations and developments around the formal request to extradite him.

Tshuma previously abandoned his bail application in a separate matter involving possession of an illegal firearm.

Jordaan's R1.3-million case returns: South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused return to the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Jordaan is accused of using more than R1.3-million of association money for his personal benefit.

He appears alongside former South African Football Association Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo, former acting Chief Executive Officer Russell Paul, public relations specialist Trevor Neethling and his company, Grit Communications.

The state claims Jordaan used association money for personal security and to pay a public relations company hired to manage his image after rape allegations against him in 2017.

Prosecutors also claim an agreement between the association and Grit Communications was signed and backdated without following proper approval processes.

The accused have denied the claims.

The case has not yet reached trial after several legal challenges and delays.

The defence has challenged the search and seizure of documents at the association's offices and has also raised concerns about delays in finalising the case.

At the last appearance in May, the case was postponed to allow the defence to respond to the state's arguments over the delays.

The state says it is ready to proceed.

Police bosses fight for bail: Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five other accused return to the Brakpan Magistrate's Court for their bail hearing.

The six are accused of murdering businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate lead investigator Nomsa Masuku is expected to continue facing questions from the defence.

All six accused remain behind bars while their bail proceedings continue.

During their previous appearance, defence lawyers attacked the state's case.

They challenged evidence linking each of the accused to Mbense's murder and questioned the state's use of the common purpose principle to link the accused to the crime.

Bester case heads back to court on Friday: Outside Gauteng, convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his co-accused are expected back before the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The court is expected to determine whether outstanding legal issues have been completed and whether the prison escape case is ready for trial.

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Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana last appeared virtually in June.

Bester is being held at eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

His lawyers told the court they have had no contact with him since his transfer there in January.

They said the lack of consultation is making it difficult to prepare for trial and could damage their relationship with Bester.

His legal team has also raised complaints about access to a laptop, his frozen bank account and his prison conditions.

The prosecution has promised to help arrange consultation time between Bester and his lawyers.

Magudumana is meanwhile challenging her extradition from Tanzania.

Her appeal was heard by the Constitutional Court in May and she wants her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful.

Her lawyer has said she is ready for trial if the high court decides to continue.

Bester is accused of faking his death in cell 35 at the privately run Mangaung prison in 2022.

His co-accused are said to have helped bring Katlego Bereng's body into the prison before it was set alight as a decoy for Bester's escape.

Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania in 2023.

They are charged alongside former prison employees Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Tieho Makhotsa and Joel Makhetha, Magudumana's father Zolile Sekeleni and her driver, Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo.

The trial has provisionally been set for the first quarter of 2027.