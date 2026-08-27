Zimbabwe: Grioplus Launches Streaming Platform for Zimbabwean Diaspora Audiences

GRIOPLUS PTY LTD has unveiled a new digital streaming application designed to bring Zimbabwean entertainment and cultural content closer to audiences in the diaspora.

The digital streaming platform, GRIOPLUS, or Grio+, is positioned as the first of its kind specifically targeting the Zimbabwean diaspora, which often faces challenges accessing local entertainment content while living abroad.

Anthony Chirape, Chairperson of Sahayi Media Holdings, the parent company of GRIOPLUS, said the platform was tailor-made for Zimbabweans living outside the country who remain hungry for authentic local content.

"GRIOPLUS is more than just a streaming app; it is a digital sanctuary for our culture. We created this platform specifically with our diaspora community in mind.

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"Whether you are in London, Sydney, Johannesburg, Dallas, or Melbourne, GRIOPLUS delivers the authentic sights, sounds, and stories of home directly to your screen," said Chirape.

Beyond providing entertainment to Zimbabweans abroad, GRIOPLUS aims to empower local content creators by providing an additional platform through which their work can reach wider audiences and gain recognition.

The streaming service, which went live on 1 August 2026, already offers a growing catalogue of Zimbabwean entertainment, including More Time and Yellow Card, as well as contemporary dramas such as Soulmate, Manhounds, Intab' Enkulu and Wadiwa wepa Moyo.

The platform's movie offering includes Moja Love and Bako.

Chirape said GRIOPLUS' long-term vision was to expand beyond distributing existing content and develop original productions for its growing audience.

"Our content strategy is centred around showcasing local language content in all of our 16 official languages (with subtitles) and providing an additional distribution outlet for our talented producers and storytellers across the country.

"We are open to second and third windows, with a vision to producing GRIOPLUS originals in the not-so-distant future," said Chirape.

With Zimbabweans living across the globe increasingly seeking ways to stay connected to home, GRIOPLUS aims to bridge the geographical gap by putting local stories, languages and entertainment within easy reach.

GRIOPLUS is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.