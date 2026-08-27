South Africa: ANC Manifesto - Good to Look At, Nice to Read - - but Hard to Believe

The ANC acknowledges its failures, but can it fix the problems it created? We put its local government election pitch through our Manifesto Test.

The most interesting part of the ANC's election manifesto is how honest it is about the party's failings: "Many municipalities do not work as they should."

"Citizens know this from the tap that runs out of water too often, from the streetlight on the corner that goes dark too often, from the bill that arrives with a number that nobody can explain," it reads.

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Communities continue to experience "unreliable services, deteriorating infrastructure, slow implementation, financial distress and, in some municipalities, corruption and weak leadership", it adds.

Here is how the ANC's promises measure against the Daily Maverick Manifesto Test.

1. Turn on the taps

The ANC says communities continue to experience "dry taps, burst pipes, sewer spillages" and ageing infrastructure.

It promises to "provide reliable water and dignified sanitation by repairing and upgrading ageing infrastructure, reducing water losses and leaks, eliminating sewer spillages, improving water demand management and wastewater treatment".

The Gathering returns for 2026!

National politics may dominate the headlines, but cities are where residents experience government every day. That's why Daily Maverick The Gathering 2026: Cities Edition is drilling down on local concerns, putting South Africa's boldest thinkers and leaders together to tackle the country's most urgent challenges...