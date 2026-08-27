Malawi: Chiefs Call for Patrols to Protect Power Infrastructure - Escom Vandalism Costs It K3bn a Year

Traditional leaders in Kasungu have called for community-led security patrols to protect electricity infrastructure, following a wave of transformer vandalism that has left several local communities without power in recent weeks.

Four transformers have been vandalised in the district within weeks, according to the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), prompting the utility to launch a community sensitisation campaign targeting traditional and business leaders across Kasungu, Lilongwe and Salima.

Senior Chief Kaomba, addressing one of the sensitisation sessions at his headquarters, urged chiefs under his jurisdiction to take a more direct role in protecting utility infrastructure.

"I am appealing to all the chiefs under me to help safeguard ESCOM infrastructure. Electricity is development. We must safeguard it. Let's form patrols in our areas," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Senior Chief Mwase echoed the call at a separate session, welcoming ESCOM's decision to step up community engagement in response to what he described as an escalating problem.

Officers from Kasungu Police Station also addressed the gatherings, urging residents to remain vigilant and to work with law enforcement to curb infrastructure theft in the area.

ESCOM's Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer, Pilirani Phiri, said the campaign was built around two objectives: encouraging communities to take greater ownership of infrastructure in their areas, and shifting public perception of what utility assets represent.

"As communities, take ownership of the infrastructure in your area -- this is the only way we can defeat vandalism," Phiri said.

"We must also start seeing a transformer differently. Let's see a transformer as the hub for business in your community, as a health centre in your area, as the future for your child. They need electricity to study at night."

Beyond direct engagement with communities, ESCOM has also enlisted civil society organisations to help broaden awareness of the campaign against vandalism.

The utility estimates it loses approximately K3 billion a year to deliberate infrastructure vandalism, a figure that diverts resources away from planned grid expansion projects and adds to the operational costs of maintaining reliable power supply across the country.