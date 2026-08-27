Malawi: Second People's Conference to Address Shire Valley Development Roadmap

The Nsanje and Chikwawa Socio-Economic Development Trust (NECK) will hold its second People's Conference on 4 and 5 September, bringing together leaders and residents from across the Shire Valley to discuss the region's development priorities.

The conference, to be held at Arrows Hotel under the theme "Unity of Purpose & Action," will open with a Leaders Consultations Forum on the Friday afternoon, followed by the main People's Conference on Saturday.

NECK was established in 2020 with the aim of contributing to meaningful and sustainable development in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts, two of Malawi's most flood-prone and historically under-resourced areas.

According to the organisation, this year's conference will focus on four main areas: reviewing and adopting a status report on the socio-economic development of Shire Valley citizens; agreeing a unified voice strategy and roadmap for the valley; developing a roadmap for engagement and advocacy with national duty-bearers; and adopting a roadmap for improving social service delivery and infrastructure development in the region.

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The organisers say participation in both the Leaders Consultations Forum and the People's Conference is strictly by prior registration, with further details available from the conference co-chairs, Gift Trapence and Dr Leo Masamba, and secretary Dr Felix Lombe.

The gathering forms part of ongoing efforts by civil society and community leaders in the Shire Valley to strengthen coordinated advocacy on development issues affecting the region, ahead of further engagement with national policymakers.