Tanzania: Tabora Airport Terminal Nears Completion

Tabora — THE construction of a new, modern passenger terminal at Tabora Regional Airport has reached 99 per cent completion under Phase III rehabilitation and upgrading works supervised by the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS). T

he project marks a major step in strengthening regional transport and aviation infrastructure.

Executed by Beijing Construction Engineering of China, the new terminal replaces the old, congested facility.

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TANROADS Tabora Regional Manager, Engineer Raphael Mlimaji, said recently that the terminal works are nearly complete and expected to transform air travel, boost trade and improve connectivity across the country.

"This new terminal measures 4,560 square metres and can accommodate 120 passengers at a time," he said.

"It features modern lounges, government offices and commercial spaces, including retail shops and restaurants."

The facility is equipped with modern operational systems such as display screens, full air conditioning and automated luggage conveyor belts. Security has been enhanced with advanced passenger screening machines and a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system.

The project also includes a 675-metre paved access road, a 1,668-square-metre parking area with capacity for 54 vehicles and an aircraft apron capable of accommodating up to four large Bombardier aircraft at once.

Other key components are a 6.25-kilometre security perimeter fence, solar streetlights and storm-water drainage systems.

A new Meteorological Office, control tower and emergency power station have also been constructed, supported by two generators (1000 kVA and 40 kVA) and a 1250 kVA transformer.

Eng Mlimaji said the development will ease passenger travel, stimulate the local economy and attract tourists visiting nearby national parks, while also supporting research activities in the region.

"Improved air connectivity will enhance regional development, economic growth and domestic tourism. Researchers will now travel more conveniently, addressing past transport challenges," he said.

He added that air transport remains the safest and most reliable mode, expressing optimism that more residents will opt for air travel as infrastructure improves under President Samia Suluhu Hassan. He urged the public to safeguard the facility.

"This infrastructure belongs to all citizens. It should be used responsibly and preserved for future generations," he said.