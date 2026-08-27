Namibia: Anticipation Builds for FNB T20 Trinations Series

Anticipation for the FNB T20 Trinations series that starts tomorrow is building, with the South African and Zimbabwean squads already having arrived in Windhoek on Tuesday.

The series starts with a blockbuster encounter between the SA Proteas and the FNB Namibia Eagles at the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground tomorrow afternoon, and with tickets selling out fast, a packed stadium can be expected for the showdown.

The match will be the first in a series of seven matches in the T20 series, with each team playing each other twice, while the top two will progress to the final on 6 September.

Zimbabwe will depart after the T20 series, but the SA Proteas will remain in Windhoek for a three-match 50-over one day international (ODI) series from 9 to 13 September.

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At the inauguration of the stadium last year, Namibia shocked the Proteas with a stunning four-wicket win and the Proteas will be out to take revenge.

Although several of their first choice players like Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickleton, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj were not selected for the tour, they have still sent a strong squad.

The experienced spinner Bjorn Fortuin captains the side which includes one of the world's most destructive T20 batters in Dewald Brevis, who already holds several records despite being only 23.

In South Africa, he holds the record for the highest T20 score of 162 while playing for the Titans against the Knights, while his 150 came off only 52 balls - a world record.

On the international stage, he broke the South African T20 batting record when he scored an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls against Australia.

In the process he also became the youngest South African to score a century in T20 internationals.

The side includes several other exciting batters like Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, the Hermann brothers, Rubin and Jordan, and Connor Esterhuizen; the pace bowlers, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Nqobani Mokena, Eathan Bosch and Duan Jansen; and the spinners, Fortuin, Nqaba Peter and Prenalen Subrayen.

A strong Zimbabwean team has also been announced which includes most of their first choice players, although pace bowlers Richard Ngarava and Tanaka Chivanga are unavailable due to injury.

They are captained by star all rounder Sikandar Raza, who is currently the top ranked T20 international all rounder in the world, as well as the 29th best bowler in T20 internationals.

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Their batting department is led by Brian Bennett, who is ranked 12th in the world in T20 internationals, while he was also Zimbabwe's top scorer in a recent home series against Bangladesh.

The technically gifted Dion Myers and Innocent Kaia add composure and quality at the top of the order, while Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Muramani and Ben Curran are known for their explosive batting and add depth in the middle order.

The gangling 2.03m pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani will lead their bowling attack which includes fellow pace bowlers Evans, Kundai Matigimu and Newman Nyamhuri; and spinners, Graeme Cremer, Ryan Burl and Wellington Masakadza.

The Zimbabwean squad is as follows:

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Myers, Nyamhuri and Tafadzwa Tsiga.