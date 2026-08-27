Somalia PM Travels to Qatar to Strengthen Strategic Ties

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has travelled to Qatar on an official visit following an invitation from the Qatari government, Somalia's prime minister's office said.

The visit is aimed at strengthening strategic relations and cooperation between Somalia and Qatar, particularly in the areas of economic development, investment and social affairs.

During his stay in Qatar, Barre is expected to hold meetings with senior Qatari government officials to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The visit is part of Somalia's broader efforts to strengthen its diplomatic partnerships and cooperation with countries around the world.

Qatar has maintained close political and economic ties with Somalia and has been involved in development and investment initiatives in the country.