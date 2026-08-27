Nigeria: Egyptian Partners Rate Benue Oil Mill 75 Percent Ready

The Egyptian technical partner, Al Wadi Al Akhdar Oil Mills, Asher, Cairo rated the Taraku Mills in Benue State 75 percent ready for full-scale production following an assessment by its engineers.

The Egyptian team, led by Saleh Mansury, arrived in Benue for an on-site inspection of the facility as part of ongoing efforts to revive operations at the mill which had stopped production since 2013.

Our correspondent reports that the assessment, conducted alongside officials of the Corporate Communications and Information Technology Unit (CCIT) of the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC), focused on the factory's equipment, production systems and operational processes.

Mansury, after inspecting the major sections of the facility, said only about 25 per cent of work remained before the mill could commence full-scale production.

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He identified the boiler and solvent machine as the major areas requiring upgrades, explaining that the improvements would bring the facility in line with modern technology, enhance efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

Mansury said the Egyptian team was prepared to commence full production once the identified upgrades were completed, adding that plans were also underway to introduce additional production lines, particularly for cake production.

He also urged farmers in Benue to increase the cultivation of soybeans, groundnuts and maize, which he identified as key raw materials required to sustain production at the mill.

Also speaking, Engr. James Emmanuel described the factory as being in good condition and capable of effective operation, stressing that the required upgrades would position the facility to operate at full capacity.