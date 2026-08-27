Uganda: Government Condemns Violent Protests At Terego Refugee Settlement

The government has condemned violent protests at Terego refugee settlement in Arua District that left two people dead, 35 arrested and government offices burnt and destroyed.

State Minister for Disaster Preparedness Lilian Aber said the violence broke out as refugees prepared to elect a Refugee Welfare Council, a leadership body expected to represent refugees and raise issues affecting their welfare.

According to Aber, tensions emerged after Charles Loora, one of the candidates seeking a position on the council, was not nominated.

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The disagreement later escalated into violence, with some protesters allegedly attempting to disarm security personnel deployed to contain the situation.

"Two people died during the chaos after some of the protesters attempted to grab guns from the security personnel," Aber said.

She said government offices were also attacked and set on fire during the confrontation.

"Government offices were burnt and destroyed. This is unacceptable because there are peaceful and lawful ways of addressing grievances," Aber said.

Security authorities have arrested 35 people in connection with the violence, according to the minister.

Aber said the suspects would be taken to court to face charges arising from the unrest.

"Thirty-five people have been arrested and they will be taken to court to face the charges," she said.

The minister warned refugees against using violence to resolve disputes, saying those found responsible could face serious consequences, including repatriation to their countries of origin.

"There are alternative ways of resolving these grievances. You cannot resort to violence and expect government to look on," Aber warned.

The Terego unrest comes amid growing concerns over tensions surrounding refugee leadership structures.

A similar incident was recently reported at Kiryandongo refugee settlement.

The government says it is taking measures to prevent similar violence in refugee settlements and has urged refugees to use established leadership and dispute-resolution mechanisms when raising grievances.