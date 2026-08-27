Liberia: 'UL Needs National Reset, Not Another Temporary Fix'

Former Assistant Minister for Mines, Mineral Resource Development and Conservation Carlos E. Tingban, Sr. is calling on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to undertake a sweeping institutional reset of the University of Liberia (UL), warning that recurring labor disputes and academic disruptions can no longer be addressed through temporary settlements.

In an open letter addressed to President Boakai recently, Tingban argued that the country's premier public university has reached a point where incremental interventions are insufficient, urging the President to treat the institution's challenges as a national education crisis rather than another routine labor disagreement.

"The time for another temporary solution has passed, the time for a permanent national solution is now," Tingban declared.

He said the University of Liberia was established to provide Liberians with affordable and quality higher education while producing the professionals, scholars, scientists, educators, engineers, doctors, lawyers, administrators and other leaders needed to develop the country.

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However, he expressed concern over what he described as years of recurring disruptions, academic delays, disagreements, go-slow actions and prolonged uncertainty at the institution.

Tingban said while workers and faculty have legitimate rights to organize, negotiate and advocate for their welfare, those rights must be balanced against the educational rights of students.

"Whatever legitimate grievances workers or faculty may have, no group should be allowed to hold the academic future of an entire generation hostage indefinitely," he said.

According to him, repeated interruptions of academic activities do not only affect university administrators and employees but also impose significant costs on students, parents and the wider Liberian society.

"When academic activities are intentionally and repeatedly disrupted, it is not merely the administration that suffers. Students lose semesters, parents lose money, families lose hope, and Liberia loses valuable time," Tingban stated.

A central part of Tingban's proposed national reset is a comprehensive legal and institutional review of the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA) and University of Liberia Staff Association (ULSA).

He wants the Government to examine the associations' mandates, structures, collective bargaining arrangements and relationship with the statutory authority of the University.

Tingban said if the review determines that existing arrangements have become incompatible with the effective operation of the University, they should be dissolved, fundamentally restructured or replaced in accordance with Liberian law.

He stressed that his proposal is not intended to eliminate workers' rights but to prevent labor disputes from repeatedly bringing academic activities to a halt.

"The issue should therefore no longer be treated simply as another labor disagreement. It has become an institutional and national education crisis," he said.

Tingban noted that previous administrations of the University have faced confrontations with organized groups over various grievances.

He argued that the recurrence of these disputes should force the Government to examine whether the problem extends beyond individual university presidents or administrators.

"If the same institutional pattern repeatedly produces academic paralysis regardless of who leads the University, then Liberia must have the courage to examine the structure itself," he said.

The proposed reset also extends to the performance and professional accountability of academic staff.

Tingban called for every lecturer and academic staff member to undergo transparent annual performance evaluations based on measurable criteria, including classroom attendance and punctuality, quality of teaching, completion of assigned courses, student supervision, examination preparation and grading, research output, publications, professional development and University service.

He said lecturers who demonstrate exceptional teaching, research and academic leadership should be rewarded, while repeated failure to meet reasonable academic responsibilities should attract consequences under a fair and legally established performance-management system.

"A university cannot become a center of national intellectual development if lecturers are not consistently teaching, reading, researching, writing, mentoring students and producing knowledge," Tingban argued.

He also raised concerns about reports of some lecturers spending excessive time in entertainment activities and drinking establishments during periods when they should be engaged in teaching, research, preparation or consultation.

Tingban said such concerns should be addressed through professional accountability rather than attempts to police employees' private lives.

"A lecturer should be judged by measurable academic responsibilities," he said, listing teaching, research, student supervision, publications and compliance with University regulations among the key measures.

Tingban further called for a comprehensive review of businesses, concessions, leases and commercial activities operating on University property.

He recommended the removal of bars, drinking establishments, entertainment centers and other recreational businesses that do not directly support the institution's educational mission, subject to legal and contractual review.

According to him, University property should primarily be used for classrooms, laboratories, libraries, research facilities, innovation hubs, student study areas, faculty research offices, academic conferences, counseling and career services and legitimate student recreational activities.

He said recreation should not be eliminated entirely but should be properly regulated and separated from academic spaces.

To drive the proposed transformation, Tingban is urging President Boakai to establish a National University of Liberia Emergency Reform Initiative.

The initiative, he said, should guarantee uninterrupted academic operations, conduct an independent institutional, academic, financial, administrative and property audit, and review the legal status and operations of ULFA and ULSA.

It should also establish measurable performance standards for faculty and staff and create a rapid labor-dispute resolution mechanism capable of settling disputes without automatically shutting down academic activities.

Tingban also wants the Government to develop a multi-year transformation plan covering infrastructure, laboratories, faculty development, research, technology, libraries and student services.

Another major recommendation is the recruitment of qualified international academics to address faculty shortages at the University.

Tingban said that, where legally and financially feasible, Liberia should consider recruiting substantial numbers of qualified African and international lecturers, including potentially 300 to 400 Nigerian lecturers.

He emphasized, however, that foreign recruitment should not become a permanent substitute for Liberian academics.

"Foreign recruitment must be a bridge to capacity building, not a permanent substitute for Liberian scholars," he said.

He called for scholarships, postgraduate training, research fellowships and faculty-development programs to simultaneously strengthen Liberia's own academic workforce.

Tingban also wants every academic department to establish measurable research priorities and annual research outputs.

In what could be one of the most consequential elements of his proposal, Tingban said Liberia should be prepared to consider a temporary suspension of University operations if an independent assessment concludes that a comprehensive restructuring cannot be achieved while the institution remains open.

He suggested that operations could potentially be suspended for up to one academic year to allow authorities to reform governance, recruit qualified faculty, improve infrastructure and establish mechanisms for uninterrupted learning.

"One year of disciplined restructuring may be preferable to another decade of recurring academic paralysis," he said.

However, Tingban cautioned that any such decision must be legally grounded, carefully planned and accompanied by alternative academic arrangements so that students do not become victims of the reform.

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Tingban said the recurring disruptions have consequences that extend far beyond the University's campuses.

He argued that students lose valuable years, parents bear additional financial burdens and Liberia loses potential professionals who could otherwise be contributing to national development.

"Every semester lost is more than a calendar entry. It represents lost opportunities, delayed careers and frustrated dreams," he said.

He envisioned a reformed University of Liberia with internationally competitive lecturers, modern laboratories, digital classrooms, reliable academic calendars, productive research programs, transparent governance and modern libraries.

He also called for stronger partnerships with universities across Africa and the wider world.

"The generation sitting in UL classrooms today will become the generation leading Liberia tomorrow," Tingban said. "If we allow their education to be repeatedly disrupted, we are not merely delaying students, we are delaying the Republic."

Tingban concluded by urging President Boakai to place the University of Liberia at the center of his administration's development agenda and ensure that the institution is not left behind under the ARREST Agenda.

He said the Government has a responsibility to protect workers' rights while equally protecting the rights of students, parents and the Liberian public.

"No association, administrator, politician, faculty member or government official should be more important than the institution itself," he said.

Tingban called on President Boakai to act with urgency and courage to reform, strengthen and protect the University of Liberia.

For him, the choice is no longer between one labor settlement and another, but between continuing a cycle of disruption and undertaking a comprehensive national intervention capable of restoring the University to its intended role as Liberia's intellectual engine.

"The time for another temporary solution has passed," Tingban reiterated. "The time for a permanent national solution is now."