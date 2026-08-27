Tanzania: Police Nab 18 After Kilwa Road Truck Attack

27 August 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Blandina Mashala and Flora Lyaruu

Dar es Salaam — POLICE have arrested 18 people and seized 23 motorcycles following a fatal road crash on Kilwa Road that allegedly sparked an attack in which boda boda riders set part of a truck on fire.

The accident occurred during the weekend at Mivinjeni in Temeke District, involving a truck and a motorcycle.

Two people died, while another passenger sustained injuries, according to the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone. Police Commander Jumanne Muliro said the motorcycle was carrying two passengers at the time of the accident.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Preliminary findings indicate that the motorcycle entered Kilwa Road from a service road without taking adequate precautions, although investigations are still ongoing," he said. followed by the mobilisation of other motorcycle riders, who attacked the truck before setting the vehicle tractor on fire.

Police described the incident as an act of mob justice, warning that road accidents do not justify attacks on motorists, destruction of property or looting.

Authorities added that similar incidents have been reported in other parts of Dar es Salaam, including Tegeta, Kunduchi, Kimara, Bunju B and Magomeni Kanisani.

The arrests and seizure of motor

The accident was reportedlycycles are part of a wider police crackdown on riders accused of taking the law into their own hands after road accidents.

Police have urged the public to allow authorities to investigate crashes and resolve disputes through legal channels. The suspects are expected to face legal action.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.