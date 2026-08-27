Tanzania: Police Nab 18 After Kilwa Road Truck Attack

Dar es Salaam — POLICE have arrested 18 people and seized 23 motorcycles following a fatal road crash on Kilwa Road that allegedly sparked an attack in which boda boda riders set part of a truck on fire.

The accident occurred during the weekend at Mivinjeni in Temeke District, involving a truck and a motorcycle.

Two people died, while another passenger sustained injuries, according to the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone. Police Commander Jumanne Muliro said the motorcycle was carrying two passengers at the time of the accident.

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"Preliminary findings indicate that the motorcycle entered Kilwa Road from a service road without taking adequate precautions, although investigations are still ongoing," he said. followed by the mobilisation of other motorcycle riders, who attacked the truck before setting the vehicle tractor on fire.

Police described the incident as an act of mob justice, warning that road accidents do not justify attacks on motorists, destruction of property or looting.

Authorities added that similar incidents have been reported in other parts of Dar es Salaam, including Tegeta, Kunduchi, Kimara, Bunju B and Magomeni Kanisani.

The arrests and seizure of motor

The accident was reportedlycycles are part of a wider police crackdown on riders accused of taking the law into their own hands after road accidents.

Police have urged the public to allow authorities to investigate crashes and resolve disputes through legal channels. The suspects are expected to face legal action.