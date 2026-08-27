Tanzania Supports WHO Reform Agenda

Ethiopia — TANZANIA has supported ongoing efforts to strengthen the World Health Organisation (WHO) through reforms of the global health architecture, while stressing the need to preserve its core role as the world's technical health authority.

Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi said strengthening global health systems must go hand in hand with maintaining WHO's mandate to provide technical leadership and coordinate international health efforts.

Dr Samizi made the remarks recently, while leading the Tanzanian delegation at the 76th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa (WHO-AFRO) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

She commended WHO for coordinating Africa's participation in implementing the 2024 International Health Regulations (IHR) and finalising related annexes under the WHO treaty.

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Dr Samizi said Tanzania recognises WHO's continued support in strengthening health systems through technical assistance, disease surveillance and outbreak response, as well as advancing universal health coverage.

She added that WHO's role remains vital in improving maternal and child health and addressing the needs of adolescents and young people.

Dr Samizi said Tanzania remains committed to working with WHO, regional bodies, development partners and member states to build resilient, equitable and people-centred health systems.

She noted that the country is also focused on tackling emerging and re-emerging diseases, climate change, antimicrobial resistance and resource constraints affecting health systems.

The meeting, running from August 25 to 28, has brought together health ministers and senior officials from across Africa to discuss key priorities, including health system strengthening, health security, access to quality services and equity.

Tanzania's delegation includes Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Grace Maghembe and other senior officials.

The country's participation aims to share experience, present national priorities and contribute to decisions aimed at improving health outcomes across Africa.