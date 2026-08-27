Mozambique: Chapo Calls for Policies Capable of Producing Economic Results

Maputo — The Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, as leader of the ruling Frelimo party, calls for policies capable of producing concrete economic results, instead of serving as party's internal documents

Speaking on Wednesday in Chimoio, capital of the central province of Manica, at the opening of the 4th Extraordinary Session of the Frelimo Central Committee, Chapo advocated for an end to symbolic party documents.

"Frelimo's theses must be the theses of the Mozambican people. They must reflect what the people want Frelimo to achieve with them and for them, because the public is the ultimate beneficiary of our governance", Chapo told the 247 Central Committee members present.

Chapo warned that policy guidelines cannot remain confined to party archives or serve as decorative items for members. He added that preparations for Frelimo's 13th National Congress, scheduled for 2027, must prioritize national challenges and lead Mozambique to economic independence.

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To that end, the Central Committee set the date, venue and strategic roadmap for the congress. Delegates agreed to launch broad consultation processes with party members and society to ensure resulting policies reflect grassroots priorities.

The session also reviewed organizational reforms, including a nationwide membership audit launched in January and a new party awards system.

Chapo also stressed the importance of advancing an Inclusive National Dialogue to "consolidate peace, political stability and national cohesion."

The dialogue is based on a document signed last year by President Daniel Chapo and nine political parties, which the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, then transformed into a law.

The main opposition figure, Venancio Mondlane, who was runner up in the 2024 presidential election, was not involved in those discussions, and his political party, Anamola, had not yet been formed.

But once Anamola had been set up, Mondlane expressed its interest in taking part. Nonetheless, Anamola has not yet been given a seat on the COTE.

Judging by the massive attendance at his rallies all over the country, Mondlane is easily the most popular opposition figure in the country. If the exclusion of Anamola and Mondlane continues, the dialogue is likely to become an expensive irrelevance.