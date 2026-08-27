South Africa: Soweto Pensioner (97) Finally Gets RDP Home After Daily Maverick Report

After decades of broken promises, 97-year-old Emily Mohapi has moved into her RDP home, with government officials handing her the keys last week.

Emily Mohapi's story is one of endurance and exclusion. The 97-year-old had lived in the Protea South informal settlement in Soweto, Johannesburg, since before 1996, when she applied for a Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) house.

Yet, when the programme took off in the area around 2012, she was left out. While others moved into formal homes, she remained behind, still waiting, still surviving in harsh conditions.

Years of broken promises left Mohapi stripped of her dignity, her housing requests constantly ignored. But momentum shifted when DA PR Councillor Maureen Mnisi championed her case and Daily Maverick exposed her struggle. Prompted by the report, provincial housing officials stepped in to fix the systemic failure - and on 19 August, 15 months after her story came to light, Mohapi finally unlocked the door to her new home in Lufhereng, a mega housing project in the west of Soweto.

Read more Soweto pensioner Emily Mohape still dreams of an RDP home March 31, 2025 Before that, Mohapi lived alone in a dilapidated two-room shack, with relatives and community members taking turns to look after her. She had previously been notified that she would move into an RDP...