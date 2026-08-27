Malawi: Gunshot Mystery - 'I Didn't See It Fired!' - - Dr Bobe Trial Halted Till November.

The High Court in Blantyre has adjourned the murder trial of seven people accused of killing Dr Victoria Bobe until 30 November 2026, after the State concluded its case with harrowing final testimony from a terrified security guard who was overpowered and tied up on the night of the fatal attack.

Judge Ruth Chinangwa announced the adjournment after the State completed presenting all ten of its witnesses, with the closing testimony coming from Julius Mwanamanga, a guard employed by Mart Security Services who had been assigned to protect Bobe's residence that night after the regular guard went on leave.

"They came with their faces covered" -- guard recalls terrifying attack

Recounting the ordeal, Mwanamanga told the court he was in his guardroom that night when armed robbers descended on the property.

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"I was in my guardroom that night when armed robbers came with their faces covered. They attacked me and tied me up together with two others before they started breaking into the house," he said.

Mwanamanga said he was unable to identify his attackers as their faces were covered throughout, though he recalled hearing a gunshot shortly after they seized him, and a second shot after they had left the house.

When pressed by State lawyer Abdul Limbe on whether he could identify the assailants, Mwanamanga maintained he could not.

Firearms and medical evidence paint chilling picture

Mwanamanga's testimony followed evidence from police officer John Julius Makolija, firearms expert Lawrence Gondwe, and medical personnel Steve Kamiza, who gave the court a detailed and disturbing account of the attack.

Kamiza told the court Bobe suffered a gunshot wound to the head, with the bullet passing through her skull before later being found on the bed.

He confirmed a post-mortem examination had been carried out, though no DNA test was conducted to establish who had handled the firearm.

Under cross-examination, Kamiza was clear about the limits of his evidence.

"I did not see the person who shot her because I was not there during the incident," he said.

Gondwe told the court the weapon used was a semi-automatic rifle with a 20-round capacity, but said he was similarly unable to identify who fired it or confirm which suspects had handled it.

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"I did not see the gun being shot. I did not see the person shooting," he said.

Guard "confessed" to receiving help from Bobe's own security guard

In a striking development, Makolija told the court that one of the suspects, Charles Chikafa, had allegedly confessed that the group was assisted in reaching Bobe's residence by her own security guard, Peter Mphepo -- an allegation that has added a disturbing inside-job dimension to the case.

Defence lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta cross-examined State witnesses throughout, seeking to challenge the evidence presented.

Case to resume in November as court weighs case to answer

Speaking after the adjournment, State lawyer Abdul Limbe said the prosecution was satisfied with the progress of the case and would now prepare written submissions to assist the court in determining whether the seven suspects have a case to answer.

Judge Chinangwa has directed both the Defence and Prosecution teams to file their written submissions by 30 September 2026, with the case set to resume on 30 November 2026, when the court is expected to rule on whether the trial will proceed to a full defence hearing.

Bobe, a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, was murdered at her residence in Chigumula, Blantyre, on 17 November 2025 -- a case that has continued to grip the nation as harrowing details of her final hours have emerged in court.