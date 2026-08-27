Malawi: Adella Hails Growing Quality of Malawi's Women's Football - 'We March With Power'

Adelaide Migogo, chairperson of the National Women's Football Committee and leader of Malawi's delegation at the CAF Women's Champions League COSAFA Qualifier, has hailed Silver Strikers Ladies' historic run to the semi-finals as further proof of the rising quality within Malawi's domestic women's football league.

Speaking after the Bankers thrashed Nsingizini Hotspurs 5-1 to book their place in the last four, an ecstatic Migogo praised the team's performance while insisting the result reflected a much bigger picture of progress within the local game.

"Another huge statement about the growing quality of our local league. We may not be where we want to be yet, but we are making real progress," Migogo said.

She was quick to heap praise on the players for their emphatic display in Botswana, adding: "Congratulations to Silver Strikers Ladies on a strong performance. We march into semifinals with POWER!!!!"

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Migogo's comments come as Silver Strikers Ladies continue to make history, becoming the first Malawian side to reach the semi-finals of the tournament and the first to win multiple matches in the competition -- a run that has thrust the standard of Malawi's women's football firmly into the regional spotlight.

Reflecting on the broader trajectory of the domestic league, Migogo was confident the results on the pitch were no accident.

"The local league is getting stronger. The progress is visible," she said, pointing to Silver Strikers' continental success as tangible evidence of the steady development taking place within Malawian women's football at grassroots and elite level alike.

With Silver Strikers Ladies now set to face Zambia's Zesco Ndola Girls in a blockbuster semi-final clash, Migogo's message struck a note of confidence and ambition, signalling that the Bankers' historic campaign may still have further chapters left to write -- and with it, further evidence of just how far the local women's game has come.