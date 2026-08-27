Malawi: Chris Brown or Burna Boy? Gangata's Blockbuster Concert Plan to Mint Malawi's Next Generation of Billionaires

Minister of Sports and Youth, Alfred Gangata, has unveiled an ambitious plan to stage a major international concert in the country, revealing that global superstars Chris Brown and Burna Boy have emerged as the frontrunners from an initial shortlist of three international artists.

In a statement addressing widespread public reaction to the proposal, Gangata insisted the initiative would not cost taxpayers a single kwacha, stressing that government funding would play no part in bringing the star to Malawi.

"Let me be clear: no Government money will be used. We will engage banks, companies and other private-sector partners," Gangata said.

But the Minister was quick to stress that the vision extends far beyond a single night of entertainment.

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According to Gangata, the concert forms part of a broader plan to help create between 100 and 200 young Malawian billionaires by 2030, tackling what he described as the single biggest obstacle facing the country's talented youth: access to capital.

Laying out the financial logic behind the plan, Gangata painted a picture of the concert's potential scale.

"Imagine 40,000 people at Bingu Stadium paying an average of K150,000. That is K6 billion. After costs, the proceeds can help provide capital to deserving young entrepreneurs," he said, adding that similar events and partnerships could be repeated in future to sustain the initiative.

Addressing concerns over accountability, Gangata confirmed that a professional and independent committee would be established to manage the initiative and ensure it is run transparently, with his own role limited to championing the vision and keeping the project focused on its long-term goals.

"This is not just entertainment. It is about turning talent into businesses, businesses into jobs, and young Malawians into wealth creators," he said.

Closing his statement, Gangata delivered a rallying call aimed squarely at Malawi's young population, arguing that the country's youth possess no shortage of talent or ambition, only the platforms and capital needed to turn ideas into viable businesses.

"Our youth do not lack ideas--they lack opportunities. Let us create those opportunities. With power!" he declared.

The proposal is likely to spark continued debate over its feasibility and execution, with attention now turning to which of the two international stars will ultimately be secured for the landmark event -- and whether the ambitious plan to convert concert proceeds into startup capital for young entrepreneurs can be delivered as promised.