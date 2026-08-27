Malawi: Bullets Complete Signing of Liberian International Sheku Sheriff

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have completed the signing of Liberian international attacking midifielder Sheku Sheriff on a two-year deal, bringing added creativity and attacking quality to head coach Wedson Nyirenda's squad.

The 26-year-old joins the Malawi champions from Liberian side LPRC Oilers. Born in Grand Cape Mount County, Sheriff is a left-footed attacking midfielder known for his creativity, incisive passing and threat from set pieces, particularly free-kicks.

He enjoyed a strong 2025/26 league campaign, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 14 appearances, and his experience at international and continental level is expected to add a new dimension to Bullets' midfield and attack.

Speaking after completing the move, Sheriff said he was delighted to join the club. "It feels amazing to join Bullets. This is a big step in my career and an opportunity to showcase my talent outside Liberia, so I am very happy to be here."

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He believes his creativity and set-piece ability can offer something different to the side.

"As an attacking midfielder, I believe I have qualities that can add something different to the team, including my creativity and ability from free-kicks."

Sheriff acknowledged the strength of the squad he is joining, saying he is ready to work for his place.

"I am joining a squad with very good players, so I am prepared to work hard in training and compete for my opportunity."

He also had a message for supporters.

"I hope to achieve a lot with Bullets. To the supporters, I ask you to continue standing behind the club regardless of the result. By the grace of God, and by working together with my teammates and coaches as one family, I promise to give 100 per cent whenever I represent Bullets."

Nyirenda said Sheriff fits the profile of player the club had been targeting.

"We have been looking for an attacking midfielder who can also operate further forward--someone with an eye for the decisive pass and a strong instinct for goal. Sheriff possesses those attributes."

The coach said the signing would boost competition and balance within the squad.

"We have very good midfielders, but we wanted to add a player capable of arriving from deeper areas to create opportunities and threaten the goal. Greater competition will give us more balance across the team."

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Nyirenda also praised Sheriff's technical ability and character.

"Sheriff handles the ball well and uses space intelligently. He also has good character, leadership qualities and a strong mentality.

"We believe he will add value to the team and look forward to seeing him bring those qualities onto the pitch."