Rwanda: Rayon WFC Take Responsibility of Champions League Exit

Rayon Sports WFC captain Andersene Uwase has attributed the team's early exit from the CAF Women's Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers to a lack of concentration and taking their opponents for granted.

Rayon were eliminated from the competition after drawing 1-1 with South Sudan's Yei Joint Stars at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Tuesday.

The result left them second in Group A on five points, but they missed out on the knockout stage after points against bottom-placed Denden were deducted in the best-runners-up ranking.

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"We lacked concentration and sometimes took things for granted. All the teams came ready to compete, and we have learned important lessons from this tournament," Uwase said.

Rayon, who reached the final of last year's CECAFA qualifiers, had opened this year's campaign with a goalless draw against Zanzibar's Mafunzo before beating Denden 3-0.

The home side went into the match needing a win to top the group and they got themselves a ticket when Jeanette Ukwinkunda headed home an opening goal in the 46th minute before their hopes were dashed by Moureen Nankinga's equaliser in the 79th minute.

The defender said the team will use the experience to improve ahead of future competitions.

Meanwhile, Yei Joint Stars WFC coach Sony Harriet was all smiles after the final whistle.

"I am very happy because we have made history and qualified for the semi-finals for the first time," a visibly excited Harriet said after the match.

In the second Group A match played at the FERWAFA Technical Center ground Mafunzo Women SC humbled Eritrea's Denden FC 9-0 in the second biggest score registered in the CECAFA Zonal qualifiers.

Jackline Kulusanga netted four goals, while Cynthia Shilwatso picked a brace. Leunina Ngonapipi, Judicael Ouoaba and Mounifatou Helbi also got their names on the score sheet

The group stage matches will climax on Wednesday with FC Ujeco (Djibouti) facing Kawempe Muslim Ladies in a Group B in the first match, while Burundi's Top Girls Academy take on Kenya Police Bullets in a Group C match.

Group A

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Yei Joint Stars 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7

Rayon Women 3 1 2 0 4 1 3 5

Mafunzo 3 1 1 1 9 1 -8 4

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Denden 3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0

Group B

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

CBE 2 1 0 1 11 1 10 3

Kawempe 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

FC Ujeco 1 0 0 1 0 11 -11 0

Group C

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Simba Queens 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3

Kenya Police 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3

Top Girls 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0