Sudan/Rwanda: Rwanda Drawn Against Sudan in Afcon U23 2027 Qualifiers

Rwanda will face Sudan in the first round of the qualifiers for the 2027 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations following the draw held in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday.

The first leg is scheduled for September 20, with the return leg set for October 6.

Rwanda will be aiming to advance to the next round as they begin their bid to qualify for the tournament, which will be hosted by Egypt in 2027.

Rwanda were among eight teams placed in Pot 2 of the CECAFA zone, alongside Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

The first qualifying round features 28 teams divided into three geographical pots. Teams were paired within their respective pots, with the first team drawn designated to host the opening leg.

Rwanda's draw against Sudan sets up a regional battle, with the two sides set to meet twice for a place in the next round.