Rwanda: Fitnesspoint Transforms Saturday Sessions Into a Fitness Fiesta

For many people, Saturday morning is a time to rest and recover after a long week. At Fitnesspoint, however, it is becoming an opportunity to move, dance, exercise and connect with others through its weekly Step Up sessions.

Held every Saturday from 9am to 11am at Fitnesspoint Remera, Step Up is a weekly step-aerobics session that combines fitness, music and community. The activity welcomes people of different fitness levels who want to stay active while enjoying their workouts.

According to Pascal Niyibizi, a Fitnesspoint trainer and organiser of Step Up, the sessions offer participants an opportunity to shake off the pressures of a busy week while keeping their bodies active.

"People spend a tough week and come to train with music and dance, relax their minds and give strength to their bodies," Niyibizi says.

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The sessions combine rhythmic movements, upbeat music and step exercises, creating an energetic atmosphere where participants can work out while having fun. Niyibizi says Step Up can also benefit people looking to manage their weight and become more physically active.

"People who want to lose weight come to do this Step Up workout," he says.

More than exercise

For Fitnesspoint, Step Up is about more than physical fitness. It is also designed to build a community that motivates people to remain active and make exercise a regular part of their lives.

During a recent session, 70 people had registered, with about 30 turning up. Participants danced, followed the routines and encouraged one another throughout the workout.

Niyibizi says creating an enjoyable environment is key to encouraging people to return.

"If people love it, we need to achieve it, to motivate people to come and do it," he says.

Regular physical activity can improve cardiovascular fitness, strength, mobility and overall wellbeing. Niyibizi believes the mental and social benefits of exercising together are equally important.

"Fitness is not only about the body. When people come together, exercise and enjoy music, they also get a chance to refresh their minds," he says.

Building a fitness community

For regular participants, Step Up has become more than a Saturday workout.

Mme Genevive Achieng, who attended the recent session, said the experience gave her an opportunity to relax, have fun and continue working towards a healthier lifestyle.

"It was my second Step Up session. I'm already a regular at Fitnesspoint. You know, health is a path, and Step Up is part of that path," she says.

Achieng encourages people who are considering joining a gym or starting an exercise routine to take the first step.

"To be healthy and live a healthy life, it's important to invest in developing your health plan. It's an investment you will never regret," she says.

For James Origa, a Kenyan living in Rwanda and a regular member of the Step Up team, the biggest attraction is the combination of exercise, music and community.

"Today's event was great. We had fun, we danced, we did the steps," Origa says.

He says step aerobics allows participants to burn calories and improve their cardiovascular fitness while enjoying the company of others.

"We have fun, we're here, we're like a family," he says.

Origa also praised Coach Pascal and Fitnesspoint for keeping the sessions energetic and motivating.

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"Pascal encourages us. He makes the activity very exciting, and the environment of Fitnesspoint is incredible," he says.

Fitnesspoint hopes Step Up will continue attracting more people and encourage them to make exercise part of their weekly routine.

The Saturday sessions offer participants a chance to start the weekend with movement, music and a supportive fitness community.

Origa, who attended the recent session with a friend, has a simple message for anyone considering joining.

"I recommend everyone join the Fitnesspoint Step Up activities," he says.

With Step Up held every Saturday from 9am to 11am, participants can join the weekly session for Rwf5,000 and start their weekend with movement, music and community.

For Fitnesspoint, the goal is simple: to help people move, feel better, have fun and build healthy habits--one step at a time.