Zimbabwean National Arrested With Suspected Stolen Hilux At Beitbridge

A 40-year-old Zimbabwean national is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after he was arrested at the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Limpopo in connection with a suspected stolen vehicle and a fraudulent document.

The suspect was arrested at about 2pm on Sunday, August 23, by South African Police Service (SAPS) members conducting vehicle profiling and searches at the port of entry's departure checkpoint.

According to police, officers intercepted a white Toyota Hilux during the operation with further checks raising suspicions about the vehicle's legitimacy.

A document allegedly presented in connection with the vehicle was also found to be fraudulent.

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"Further checks conducted on the vehicle raised suspicions regarding its legitimacy, while a document allegedly presented in connection with the vehicle was found to be fraudulent," police said.

The Toyota Hilux, valued at about R36,000, was seized and taken to the Musina police vehicle pound, where it will form part of an ongoing investigation.

"The vehicle, valued at approximately R36 000, was seized and towed to the Musina police vehicle pound for further investigation," police said.

A case docket has been opened for possession of a fraudulent document and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers commended the police officers involved for their vigilance and thorough vehicle profiling at ports of entry.

Scheepers praised the members for their "continued vigilance and thorough profiling of vehicles at ports of entry".

The suspect is expected to face the charges when he appears in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.