Zimbabwe: Three Zimbabwean, Two Mexican Nationals in Court Over R600 Million Limpopo Drug Bust

Five suspects appeared in the Musina Magistrates' Court following the discovery of a clandestine R600 million drug lab on a Musina farm in Limpopo.

The accused are two Mexican nationals, Verdogo Marioano Barrera, 48, and Leon Castilo Juan, 39, and three Zimbabwean nationals, Nyamukanga Tichaona Roy, 23, Mabayi Lee, 35, and 20-year-old Nyamukanga Tanaka Royce.

The counts leveled against them include the illegal manufacture of a scheduled substance, drug dealing, drug possession, money laundering, and violations under the Immigration Act.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said: "An intelligence-driven joint operation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and various South African Police Service (SAPS) units led to the raid of Plot 19, Kamkusi Campbell in Musina on August 20, 2026."

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"During the operation, authorities allegedly uncovered a clandestine laboratory manufacturing crystal methamphetamine, Malabi added.

Drugs and laboratory equipment with an estimated street value of R600 million, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, were seized.

The drugs were allegedly destined for distribution. The five accused were arrested at the scene.

The case was postponed to August 28, 2026, for the arrangement of language interpreters to assist in the next court appearance.

Meanwhile, all the accused will remain in police custody pending their next court appearance, as the investigation remains ongoing.