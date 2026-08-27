Kenya: Harambee Stars Winger Makes Assist in Historic Appearance Against Real Madrid

NAIROBI — Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng' played 66 minutes and provided an assist as Real Sociedad 4-1 to Real Madrid in a Spanish La Liga tie at the latter's Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Subscribing To Online Reference LibrariesThe 23-year-old earned his second start for La Real and repaid head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo's faith with a deflected assist in the 44th minute that landed kindly for Luka Sucic to equalise.

Holding off the challenge of former Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, Ochieng' attempted to curve a low shot into the top corner, which was deflected into the path of Sucic for the leveller.

However, the night belonged to Kylian Mbappe who went home with the match ball after scoring a hattrick, Vini Jr adding the other goal for a big win.

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Nonetheless, Ochieng' second senior debut will be one to savour and to build on in the hope of more opportunities in the starting XI.

Other than the deflected assist, Ochieng' put in a tidy show in which he completed 10 out of the 11 passes attempted.

His maiden bow came in February this year in their 3-1 win over Elche CF, a game in which he was introduced after 65 minutes.

The youngster was recently given jersey no. 12, an indicator that he could be central in the Basque club's league campaign in 2026/27.

He is the second Kenyan to feature for the Spanish giants after MacDonald Mariga played on loan from Inter Milan in 2011/12 -- making 14 appearances.

Subscribing To Online Reference LibrariesAlso, Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga played for Girona in 2017/18, famously scoring a hattrick against Las Palmas.

For Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy, Ochieng's progress will elicit a smile from his lips as he counts the months to next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on home soil.

Better yet, it is just the kind of headache he would welcome as far as selecting the team to represent the country at the continental showpiece.