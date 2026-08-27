Uganda: Eacop Puts Focus On Environmental Restoration As First Oil Nears

After nearly two decades of anticipation, Uganda is moving closer to its first oil, with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) now more than 90% complete. As the country prepares to enter a new phase of petroleum development, attention is increasingly turning to how the economic benefits of the sector can be balanced with environmental protection.

EACOP, which is being developed to transport Uganda's crude oil from the oil fields in the Albertine region to the export terminal at Tanga in Tanzania, has incorporated environmental management and restoration measures into its project planning.

The company's environmental management plans provide for the reinstatement of land disturbed during construction through erosion control, bio-restoration, revegetation and reseeding. They also provide for the restoration of watercourses, wetlands and temporary work sites.

The measures are particularly important given the scale of the project and its interaction with agricultural land, vegetation, watercourses and other ecosystems.

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Environmental responsibility does not end when construction activities are completed. Areas temporarily disturbed by infrastructure development need to be restored to enable them to support vegetation, agriculture, biodiversity and community livelihoods.

EACOP's reinstatement programme therefore goes beyond replacing soil after construction. It includes permanent erosion and scour control, reseeding and revegetation, as well as specific restoration measures for areas around watercourses and wetlands, including bank stabilisation.

The company also monitors vegetation recovery after reinstatement to assess progress towards long-term restoration targets.

Tree replacement forms another component of the environmental management programme. EACOP's plans require trees removed during construction to be recorded according to species and size, with replanting guided by conservation value, suitable species and environmental conditions that support successful growth.

EACOP's conservation efforts also extend beyond the immediate pipeline corridor. In partnership with the National Forestry Authority, the company is supporting restoration of remaining natural habitat in Taala Forest Reserve and efforts to improve ecosystem services in collaboration with surrounding communities.

The Rwizi River watershed and associated wetlands have also been identified for biodiversity offsetting, with the aim of strengthening wetland ecosystems and supporting important species such as the grey crowned crane.

EACOP Deputy Managing Director John Bosco Habumugisha has emphasised environmental conservation as part of the company's broader sustainability agenda.

"EACOP remains committed to contributing to environmental conservation and uplifting communities through targeted initiatives that align with the SDGs," Habumugisha said during the 2024 Sustainable Development Goals Run.

Tree planting has become one of the more visible elements of the company's environmental initiatives. EACOP says it has planted more than 130,000 trees and has pledged to plant indigenous species along the pipeline route.

The company is also working with the Ministry of Water and Environment under the Running Out of Trees (ROOTS) campaign, which targets the planting of 200 million trees over five years.

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As Uganda enters a period of accelerated infrastructure development, with roads, energy projects, industrial parks and other investments increasingly interacting with forests, wetlands, agricultural land and rivers, environmental planning will remain critical.

Major infrastructure projects need a clear understanding of the environmental assets within their areas of operation, alongside credible plans for restoring areas temporarily affected by construction.

EACOP's reinstatement and conservation programmes offer a broader lesson for Uganda's infrastructure development: economic infrastructure should not only deliver value during construction and operation but should also leave surrounding landscapes capable of supporting communities and biodiversity long after construction is completed.

As Uganda looks forward to its first oil, the environmental legacy of the projects supporting the petroleum sector will be an equally important measure of their long-term impact.