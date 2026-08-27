Uganda Amateur Golf Open Set for Thrilling Day 3

Kampala — If a Ugandan is going to lift the 2026 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open, he will have to do better than a pair of Zambian golfers who eviscerated the par-72 course at Kitante after a day of glorious skies Wednesday. Gilbert Chalwe and Dominic Musonda sank 12 birdies en route to rounds of 65 and 68 that hurled them to the top of the leaderboard.

Musonda, who lost out to Joseph Cwinya-ai in last year's Open at Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club, turned on the style. With razor-sharp game management, Musonda was impeccable with his wedges and deadly on the greens. He played with the poise of a man ready to erase the memory of last year's controversial out-of-bounds ball on no. 10, in Lugazi, that all but ended his contest on the final day.

Behind the Zambians is a pair of Ugandan national team golfers, Joseph Kasozi and John Musiimenta, who will be seeking to up the ante on a critical day three today. Both Kasozi and Musiimenta carded identical rounds of level-par 72 to keep themselves in contention for the prestigious tournament. None of them have won the Open before.

It will basically be a duel between Zambia and Uganda, with the flag bearers in the war of attrition being Chalwe and Musonda against Kasozi and Musiimenta. But make no mistake, this will not be a matchplay. Each golfer will be summoning his best possible swing to give himself the best possible chance to pursue the trophy on Friday.

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Another Zambian, Musamba Kapoma is in 5th position, just six strokes off the pace with an outside chance to mount a late charge. Three golfers, Peter Mayende, Joel Okoth, and Lawrence Walakira, are tied in 6th at four-over.

It was, however, a very rough day for holder Cwinya-ai, whose hopes for a successful defence evaporated after another poor round by his lofty standards. It is increasingly looking likely that the Uganda Open will have a first-time winner crowned on Friday evening. Golf enthusiasts and participants in the tournament will also be praying that the conditions are as optimal as Wednesday's, where there was no rain.

Other sponsors of the Uganda Golf Open are ABSA Bank, Aquafina, Medisell, Finaltus, Case Hospital, MTN, National Council of Sports, NBS, Pearl Marina, Rosefoam, Uganda Airlines, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Golf Club and R&A.

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DAY 3 DRAW

TIME GAME PLAYER 1 PLAYER 2 PLAYER 3

7:00 1 CLAVER SERUMAGA (UG) VICTOR KALENZI (UG)

7:10 2 GEORGE NJOROGE (KE) POLSTER KALENZI (UG)

7:20 3 EDWIN BAGUMA (UG) PAUL NUWAGABA (UG) HASSAN KIYEMBA (UG)

7:30 4 KEVIN MATAYO (UG) RONNIE AKORABIRUNGI (UG) EDDIE OKILA (UG)

7:40 5 RODNEY TAYEBWA (UG) ROBERT BAFAKULERA (UG) TOM KAKAIRE (UG)

7:50 6 FARUK ABUBAKAR (UG) LAWRENCE COOPER (US) GODWILL BINDEEBA (UG)

8:00 7 MOSES MUKIIBI (UG) JOHN KATTO (UG) JOHN MUSIIMENTA (UG)

8:10 8 WILLIAM MPUNGU (UG) RAJAB PIWANG (UG) TONNY OCEN (UG)

8:20 9 JOSEPH BAGABO (UG) BRIAN MUGISHA (UG) MICHAEL KIJJAMBU (UG)

8:30 10 KENNEDY OTIM (UG) BRIAN KATIMBO (UG) COLLINS MWESIGWA (UG)

8:40 11 KENNY BURTH (US) PATRICK OCHAPET (UG) EPHRAIM MUGISHA (UG)

8:50 12 IGNATIOUS TWESIGYE (UG) JOSEPH KIMANI (UG) ERNEST RUKUNDO (UG)

9:00 13 ALISTAIR SEQUEIRA (UG) DEACON OGOLLA (UG) ANSELM OLWENY (UG)

9:10 14 HATWIB KATOOTO (UG) ANDREW OPIO (UG) ELIJAH LUUTU (UG)

9:20 15 JONATHAN MUSISI (UG) WALTER TUKAHIIRWA (UG) LOUIS KWIZERA (UG)

9:30 16 MOSES MATSIKO (UG) TIMOTHY E. LWANGA (UG) BOB HUNTER (UG)

9:40 17 PIUS OMARA (UG) ANGELO WASIKE (UG) TONY KISADHA (UG)

9:50 18 DAVID TUMWESIGYE (UG) PETER KISEMBO (UG) NEMANJA KOSTIC (UG)

10:00 19 IAN KALEMA (UG) LUCAS KIMARA (UG) RAYMOND MWESIGE (UG)

10:10 20 SAM TUFUBE (UG) LINO ANGUZU (UG) BRIGHT MUKAMA (UG)

10:20 21 CHARLES MULYANGA (UG) JIMMY MATATA (UG) SHABAN RAMATHAN (UG)

10:30 22 PAUL HABYARIMANA (UG) ROBERT KATO (UG) MONGIWETFU MASUKU (SZ)

10:40 23 BRIAN RWABWOGO (UG) PER KNUTSSON (UG) ROBERT MUGABE (UG)

10:50 24 GURBUX SINGH (KE) GILBERT ASIIMWE (UG) DAVID KAMOGA (UG)

11:00 25 PAUL NDYAGUMA (UG) JAMES MADIRA (UG) RAYMOND RWOTHIMIO (UG)

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TIME GAME PLAYER 1 PLAYER 2 PLAYER 3

11:10 26 MICHAEL TUMUSIIME (UG) AGGREY MUTAKA (UG) EDGAR MUZAHURA (UG)

11:20 27 RONNY OKOTI (UG) BRUCE GOMUSHABE (UG) GEORGE MBURU (KE)

11:30 28 GAVIN BWAMBALE (UG) ERIC OPIO (UG) MORRIS ASHABA (UG)

11:40 29 PIUS OCHIENG (UG) THOMO MOKGATLE (BW) SHAKA KARIISA (UG)

11:50 30 COLLINS MATOVU (UG) ABDALLAH KAKOOZA (UG) BRIAN MANDE (UG)

12:00 31 GODFREY KAMBALE (UG) DERRICK MUSANA (UG) AMON BWAMBALE (UG)

12:10 32 JOSEPH K. NGOBI (UG) TITUS OKWONG (UG) JOSEPH CWINYAAI (UG)

12:20 33 DENIS KABARIRA (UG) ABDUL KAKEETO (UG) ANTHONY OTUKEI (UG)

12:30 34 JUMA ABITI (UG) MACKINON MASEREKA (UG) SAMUEL BAZAALE (UG)

12:40 35 IVAN SSEKULIMA (UG) YASSIN BOYI (UG) SUNDAY LULET (UG)

12:50 36 ASHVIN KANANATHAN (UG) REAGAN AKENA (UG) ISIAKA DUNIA (TZ)

1:00 37 COSMAS OCITTI (UG) CHRISPHINE OWUOR (KE) LAWRENCE WALAKIRA (UG)

1:10 38 JOEL OKOTH (UG) PETER MAYENDE (UG) MUSAMBA KAPOMA (ZM)

1:20 39 JOSEPH KASOZI (UG) DOMINIC MUSONDA (ZM) GILBERT CHALWE (ZM)