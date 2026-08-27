Uganda: More South Sudanese Refugees Arrested Over Imvepi Riots

Over forty South Sudanese refugees have been arrested and detained in Terego District in connection with Tuesday's riots at Imvepi Refugee Settlement that left offices belonging to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), UNHCR and police damaged or burnt.

The violence followed a dispute over the Refugee Welfare Council elections, which were scheduled for Wednesday.

Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday, while another 37 were arrested at about 9am on Wednesday by a joint security team deployed in Imvepi Refugee Settlement.

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West Nile Police spokesperson Josephine Angucia said the suspects were picked up from different parts of the settlement and are being detained at Terego Central Police Station.

She said they are being investigated for alleged arson, attempted murder, causing bodily injuries to police officers and malicious property damage.

Angucia said investigations were still ongoing to identify all those who participated in the violence.She said the 37 suspects arrested on Wednesday would be processed alongside those arrested earlier.

The latest arrests bring the number of people in custody over the violence to at least 41.

Two refugees were also killed during the violence. Police said the two were shot as security personnel used live ammunition to disperse the rioting refugees and restrain two people who allegedly attempted to grab guns from police officers. The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation.

The bodies of the two refugees have since been handed over to their relatives for burial.

Tuesday's violence broke out after a group of South Sudanese refugees supporting Loro Charles James marched to Imvepi Police Station carrying placards demanding that the Refugee Welfare Council elections be cancelled unless their preferred candidate was included on the ballot paper.

Police said the protesters later turned violent, stoning officers and vandalising the OPM administrative block.

Several buildings and other property were subsequently damaged or set on fire, including the OPM offices, police post and barracks, a UNHCR office block and the OPM canteen.

Police also reported that a motorcycle and generator were burnt, while two vehicles were badly damaged.

The full value of the destroyed property has not yet been established, although preliminary reports indicate that property worth billions of shillings may have been destroyed.

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Several OPM motorcycles were reportedly burnt, alongside a vehicle belonging to Palm Corps that was parked at the OPM compound. Humanitarian equipment was also reportedly destroyed.

Calm has since returned to the settlement, but normal activities remain suspended.

Development partners have reportedly evacuated their staff and essential belongings to Arua following the violence.

Security personnel remain deployed in the settlement as investigations continue.

Angucia said police would continue pursuing people suspected of participating in the violence.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about tensions in Uganda's refugee settlements, where disputes over access to food assistance, verification exercises and other services have previously triggered protests.

However, police say the immediate trigger for Tuesday's violence was the dispute over the Refugee Welfare Council elections.

The Refugee Welfare Council is intended to provide a platform through which refugees can raise concerns and engage settlement authorities on issues affecting their communities.