Uganda: Jason Derulo Team Initiates Content Partnership With Digital Creator Majorboy

27 August 2026
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — In a move that underscores the growing influence of East African digital talent on international pop culture, the management team of multi-platinum global pop star Jason Derulo has initiated direct outreach to digital creator and creative director Majorboy for a strategic content collaboration.

The partnership centers on driving cross-platform engagement and global digital visibility for Derulo's latest commercial music release. Leveraging Majorboy's high-engagement follower base across TikTok and Instagram, the campaign combines direct catalog integration with algorithmic cross-promotion supported by Derulo's official channels.

Parallel to his rise as a digital powerhouse, Majorboy expanded his creative blueprint into fashion with the launch of Top Stylist Congo. Built at the intersection of high fashion, urban culture, and African creative direction, the brand was established to merge luxury aesthetics with raw streetwear energy.

Driven by a vision to showcase regional talent on a global stage, the fashion label evolved alongside TDC Manenkin Agency, his dedicated modeling and talent platform. By pairing custom apparel designs with inhouse model scouting and visual storytelling, Top Stylist Congo transformed from a localized creative concept into a full-scale lifestyle label that feeds directly into his broader media projects and music video aesthetics.

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Widely recognized as a dominant force within the regional digital ecosystem, Majorboy's expanding international reach highlights how decentralization in digital media allows creators outside traditional entertainment hubs to command direct global interest.

Industry analysts note that direct catalogue promotions by major international record labels are strictly reserved for talent with verified engagement metrics and consistent viral appeal. Securing backing from a chart-topping global brand establishes a major benchmark for regional content creators entering mainstream international entertainment marketing.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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