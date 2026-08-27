South Africa: The Comfort of Distant Stars - Philosophy, Igbo Cosmology and Our Place in the Universe

The Comfort of Distant Stars by I.O. Echeruo is a bold coming-of-age tale blending physics, philosophy and Igbo cosmology, examining how we understand our place in the universe.

In The Comfort of Distant Stars, Ezeani is no ordinary child. He sees things others don't. When he leaves Nigeria and his adoring family behind to study in the US, he remains haunted by his most persistent vision, Anyanwu, the Sun God. While Ezeani is adjusting to his new life in America, Anyanwu's presence takes on an increasingly sinister and malevolent form - and chaos reigns. It's enough to make anyone lose their grip on reality. Here is an excerpt.

***

One cannot understand life without understanding time. Perhaps that is why the truly insightful child is eager to know which comes first - the chicken or the egg.

When I was barely three years old, I was plucked from my bed, taken to a clearing in a dense, lush forest and made a high chief. The title conferred upon me was the greatest, a title that would take an accomplished, brave, virtuous man a lifetime to obtain.

The rain came down in a cascade of pale beads that broke as they stung my skin and forced me to squint and then close my eyes. I could feel Anyanwu's rough palms grab my hand, dragging me in the direction of...