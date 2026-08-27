Uganda: As First Oil Nears, Eacop Steps Up Environmental Restoration

Hoima — The 20-year-long wait for Ugandans to see first oil is almost over. With the East African Crude Oil Pipeline currently above 90% complete, officials are fully convinced that oil will flow before this year ends.

While attention of the majority is understandably focused on the economic opportunities that the petroleum sector is creating, Ugandans should also think about how to pursue development while protecting the environment, especially alongside the infrastructure being built to unlock these resources.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) is being developed with environmental management and restoration built into the project's planning. EACOP's environmental management planas provide for reinstatement through erosion control, bio-restoration, revegetation and reseeding, as well as the restoration of watercourses, wetlands and temporary work sites.

This is important because infrastructure of this scale inevitably interacts with agricultural land, vegetation, watercourses and ecosystems. The responsibility therefore does not end when construction is completed. Disturbed land must be restored so that it can once again support vegetation, agriculture, biodiversity and community livelihoods.

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EACOP's reinstatement programme goes beyond simply putting soil back in place. Its plans provide for permanent erosion and scour control, reseeding and revegetation, while areas around watercourses and wetlands are subject to specific restoration measures, including bank stabilisation. There is also monitoring of vegetation recovery after reinstatement until long-term restoration targets are achieved.

Tree replacement is another important component. EACOP's environmental plans require trees removed during construction to be recorded according to their species and size, with replanting guided by conservation value, appropriate species and the environmental conditions needed for successful growth.

EACOP has also extended its conservation efforts beyond the immediate pipeline corridor. Through partnerships with the National Forestry Authority, it is restoring the remaining natural habitat in Taala Forest Reserve and improve ecosystem services in collaboration with surrounding communities.

The Rwizi River watershed and associated wetlands have also been identified as an area for biodiversity offsetting, with the objective of strengthening the wetland ecosystem and supporting important species like the grey crowned crane.

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EACOP Deputy Managing Director John Bosco Habumugisha has consistently emphasised the importance of environmental responsibility within the company's sustainability agenda.

"EACOP remains committed to contributing to environmental conservation and uplifting communities through targeted initiatives that align with the SDGs," Habumugisha said during the 2024 Sustainable Development Goals Run.

Tree planting has become another visible part of this commitment. EACOP has planted more than 130,000 trees and has pledged to plant indigenous trees along the pipeline route. The company is also working with the Ministry of Water and Environment under the Running Out of Trees (ROOTS) campaign, which targets 200 million trees over five years.

While Uganda is entering a period of rapid infrastructure development, with roads, energy projects, industrial parks and other investments increasingly interacting with forests, wetlands, agricultural land and rivers, every major project should therefore have a clear understanding of the environmental assets it may encounter and a credible plan for restoring areas temporarily disturbed by construction.

EACOP's reinstatement and conservation efforts provide an opportunity to learn the bigger lesson that responsible infrastructure should not only deliver economic value during construction and operation but also leave the surrounding environment capable of supporting communities and biodiversity long after construction is complete.

As Ugandans are eager to see the first oil, EACOP is committed to leaving behind not only infrastructure that connects economies but also healthy landscapes capable of sustaining generations.