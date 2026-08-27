Malawi: Luanar Reaffirms Role As Hub for Malawi's Agribusiness Transformation

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has reaffirmed its ambition to position itself as a global and national hub for agribusiness transformation, as Malawi looks to unlock greater value from its agricultural economy.

The university says strengthening research, investing in young people and building strategic partnerships will be central to developing solutions that can improve agricultural markets, rural development and the commercialisation of farming.

Speaking at the opening of an inaugural lecture by Professor Joseph Dzanja, LUANAR Council Chairperson Professor James Seyani said the institution remained committed to investing in the younger generation and equipping them with the research skills needed to address challenges facing Malawi's agricultural sector.

"We are ready to play a key role in shaping Malawi's agricultural sector. With the impact of partnerships through programmes supported by IFAD, we think we are taking the right direction," Seyani said.

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He said empowering young researchers could help create practical solutions capable of transforming Malawi's agricultural earnings, and stressed the importance of research and partnerships in ensuring knowledge generated within the university contributes directly to the country's agricultural economy.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda said the university's core mandate was to generate knowledge capable of transforming society.

"Our core mandate is generating knowledge that changes our society. Today, we shared brilliant academic life with Professor Dzanja. His professional impact in agricultural markets and rural development has been a cornerstone for our students to gain knowledge on how they can commercialise farming," Kaunda said.

He said academic work on agricultural markets and rural development was particularly important as Malawi looks for ways to move farmers beyond subsistence production and build stronger links between producers, markets and consumers.

Professor Dzanja's inaugural lecture is titled "Pathways for Inclusive and Sustainable Agribusiness Transformation: A Value Chain Diagnostic for Malawi's Agricultural Economy."