Malawi: Luanar Reaffirms Role As Hub for Malawi's Agribusiness Transformation

27 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has reaffirmed its ambition to position itself as a global and national hub for agribusiness transformation, as Malawi looks to unlock greater value from its agricultural economy.

The university says strengthening research, investing in young people and building strategic partnerships will be central to developing solutions that can improve agricultural markets, rural development and the commercialisation of farming.

Speaking at the opening of an inaugural lecture by Professor Joseph Dzanja, LUANAR Council Chairperson Professor James Seyani said the institution remained committed to investing in the younger generation and equipping them with the research skills needed to address challenges facing Malawi's agricultural sector.

"We are ready to play a key role in shaping Malawi's agricultural sector. With the impact of partnerships through programmes supported by IFAD, we think we are taking the right direction," Seyani said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said empowering young researchers could help create practical solutions capable of transforming Malawi's agricultural earnings, and stressed the importance of research and partnerships in ensuring knowledge generated within the university contributes directly to the country's agricultural economy.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda said the university's core mandate was to generate knowledge capable of transforming society.

"Our core mandate is generating knowledge that changes our society. Today, we shared brilliant academic life with Professor Dzanja. His professional impact in agricultural markets and rural development has been a cornerstone for our students to gain knowledge on how they can commercialise farming," Kaunda said.

He said academic work on agricultural markets and rural development was particularly important as Malawi looks for ways to move farmers beyond subsistence production and build stronger links between producers, markets and consumers.

Professor Dzanja's inaugural lecture is titled "Pathways for Inclusive and Sustainable Agribusiness Transformation: A Value Chain Diagnostic for Malawi's Agricultural Economy."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.