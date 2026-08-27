Sudan: Kassala Gold Traders' Strike to Continue 'Until Street-Vendor Crisis Resolved'

Kassala — The head of the goldsmiths' association in Kassala, Abboud Ahmed Issa, tells Radio Dabanga that gold traders will continue the strike that began on Monday until the relevant authorities intervene and find a lasting solution to the problem of itinerant gold sellers.

Issa says the association has repeatedly called on the police, prosecutors, and security agencies to address what he describes as improper practices by some itinerant vendors. Traders are not seeking to bypass the authorities, he stresses, but are asking them to fulfil their role in regulating the market and preventing violations.

Among the problems facing the market are fraud, theft, and practices that harm both customers and the reputation of the gold trade, he says. Customers affected by such practices often turn to the goldsmiths' association after a problem occurs, even though the transaction has been carried out with an itinerant vendor who has no permanent shop where they can be traced.

A trader operating from an established shop can be held accountable and required to resolve any mistake or complaint, Issa says. It is much harder to track down itinerant vendors after a sale has been completed, leaving the association to deal with the consequences of problems in which it had no involvement.

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The phenomenon has been continuing since the Covid-19 pandemic, Issa says, adding that it has worsened in recent years and become a source of frustration for traders, while also damaging the reputation of the city's gold market.

He hopes the government and security authorities will respond to the gold traders' demands and move urgently to resolve the problem. The association, he says, is ready to co-operate with any arrangements introduced by the relevant authorities to regulate the market and protect both customers and traders.

Issa stresses that the strike will continue until a clear solution is reached. Gold traders do not want practices that harm customers or create tensions within the market to continue, he says.

Gold traders in Kassala have kept their shops closed since Monday in protest at repeated incidents and confrontations involving itinerant gold sellers, and what they describe as the failure of the authorities to address complaints they have been raising for some time.

The closure follows an incident in the vicinity of the market on Monday that escalated into clashes and assaults, leaving one passer-by injured. Traders say it is not the first incident of its kind.

According to previous accounts from traders to Radio Dabanga, the spread of itinerant gold sellers outside established shops has created an unregulated parallel market. This has involved, they say, practices including manipulating the weight or number of pieces, and offering prices above the prevailing market rate to attract sellers.

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Traders have also complained about quantities of gold being traded without official invoices. They say this distorts prices and affects shop owners, who bear the costs of taxes, zakat, mineral and local-authority fees, stamp duties, and security for the market complex.

They are calling on the authorities to regulate the buying and selling of gold outside established shops, prevent unregulated practices, and provide protection for the market and those working in it.

Editor's note: This article has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.