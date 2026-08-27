South Africa: Thai National Arrested At or Tambo With 50 Suspected Parrot Eggs

A 50-year-old Thai national has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after allegedly attempting to smuggle 50 parrot eggs out of South Africa in a homemade incubator bag.

The suspect was arrested on 20 August 2026, following an intelligence-driven operation involving the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's (DFFE) Environmental Management Inspectorate, known as the Green Scorpions, SAPS Crime Intelligence and Border Police, with support from the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the eggs were from parrot species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The arrest follows another alleged smuggling attempt at the same airport on 16 July 2026, when a 23-year-old Thai national was intercepted with 418 parrot eggs concealed in two homemade incubator bags.

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Investigations into both cases are continuing.

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister David Maynier welcomed the arrests, saying they highlighted the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies in tackling organised wildlife trafficking.

"The complex criminal networks that support illegal wildlife trafficking can only be challenged by a coordinated defence of our natural heritage," Maynier said.

The government has established the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT), which aims to strengthen cooperation and intelligence sharing between government departments, law enforcement agencies, conservation authorities, customs officials, prosecutors and international partners.

Authorities say the illegal collection and trafficking of parrot eggs poses a serious threat to wild bird populations and animal welfare.

Eggs are often transported in improvised incubation devices, potentially compromising their viability and the welfare of developing embryos and hatchlings.

Several of the eggs seized in the recent operations have already hatched. Staff at the South African National Biodiversity Institute's National Zoological Garden in Pretoria are providing the chicks with specialised veterinary and husbandry care.

The export of specimens from CITES-listed species is strictly regulated and requires permits from both exporting and importing countries.

Under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, a person convicted of certain offences can face a fine of up to R10 million, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

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Maynier thanked the law enforcement agencies involved in the operation, as well as SANBI staff for their work caring for the rescued eggs and hatchlings.

The DFFE said it would continue working with local and international partners to identify and prosecute individuals and criminal networks involved in the illegal wildlife trade.