Rwanda: Sarah Phenom On Carrying Rwanda With Her Into the Global Music Scene

For Rwandan singer and songwriter Sarah Phenom, music has always been shaped by the different places she has called home.

Phenom grew up in Rwanda before moving to Belgium and later settling in London, United Kingdom. The experience exposed her to a diverse mix of cultures and sounds, influences she now draws on to create pop music that reflects the different chapters of her life.

In an interview with The New Times, Phenom reflected on her musical journey, creative process, visual identity and plans to bring more Rwandan influences into her work.

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Finding her sound

Growing up in Rwanda, Phenom listened to local music alongside R&B and other international genres she discovered through television. Those early influences followed her to Belgium and eventually the UK.

"Whenever people ask me what kind of music I want to make, I say pop, because I have these different influences from all these different cultures," she said.

"I'm like a sponge. Every time I'm around people from different places, if there's something I feel connected to, I take it in. When I go in front of the mic or into the studio, it's a reflection of all those different things."

Rwandan music remains central to her identity. Phenom says she is particularly drawn to the country's distinctive drum patterns and rhythms, which continue to influence her work wherever she lives.

"I'm obsessed with drum patterns and drum sounds," she said. "I think it comes from the fact that we, as Rwandan people in Rwandan music, have extremely complex drum patterns."

Her creativity also draws from travel, fashion, art, contemporary dance and conversations with people from different backgrounds.

Starting over in London

Phenom carefully planned her move to London after spending time in Belgium. She knew she wanted to pursue music in the UK but was determined to arrive with material that could introduce her to the industry.

"I decided that I wanted to go to the UK, but I had no music. I didn't want to be those kinds of artistes that just arrive and say, 'I'm a singer' with no songs," she said.

She had been recording demos with producers in Belgium, but clearing the songs proved difficult. Instead, she transformed them into live-band arrangements and filmed music videos in a museum in Ghent, taking charge of the creative direction herself.

"I creatively directed the whole thing, recorded it, and put it on YouTube," she said.

The videos attracted attention and helped her build connections in the UK. Friends she had met there introduced her to people in the music industry, leading to meetings with producers and studio sessions.

Her approach was simple: introduce herself, share her music and look for opportunities to collaborate.

"I'll just go up to people and be like, 'Hi, my name is Sarah, and I'm great, I'm amazing, and this is my music. I think we should work together. I think we should make magic,"' she said.

That confidence opened doors to important industry connections. While her interaction with Nigerian star Rema became one of her most publicised encounters, Phenom says she has also had opportunities to meet other influential figures, including Apple's CEO and the King of England, where she was able to discuss her creative vision and Rwandan heritage.

Building a visual identity

For Phenom, music and visuals are inseparable. Her video concepts often begin in the studio, where particular chords or sounds trigger ideas for imagery.

"Most of the time, I think about what little Sarah, growing up in Rwanda, would want to see from this song," she said. "What is she saying, and how would she see herself expressing it?"

Although she works with creative directors, Phenom remains closely involved in shaping the overall vision.

That responsibility, however, comes with self-doubt.

"Being an artist is quite interesting. We always highlight the good parts, but we forget to talk about the self-doubt that comes with it," she said.

"You have so much second guessing because you're the steerer of the whole ship. Sometimes you trust in your vision completely, but then there are little doubts, like, 'Is this going to translate? Is this making sense?"'

Her debut single, 10%, helped silence some of those doubts and became a turning point in her career.

"10%, definitely. That was the catalyst of every single opportunity that came afterwards," she said.

Other songs, including Tesla and Bisous, have allowed her to explore different sides of her personality.

"I always describe myself as a multidisciplinary, multifaceted human being, because I think we all are, as women and as creatives," she said.

Bringing Rwanda into her music

Phenom is currently working on her next single, Highest Bidder, a project she plans to shoot partly in Rwanda.

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During her stay in the country, she has been connecting with local creatives and exploring possible collaborations. Although production has taken longer than expected, she remains determined to incorporate Rwandan talent and settings into the project.

For Phenom, her roots offer a distinctive perspective on the international stage.

"I have this very unique perspective that I can bring onto a worldwide platform," she said.

Supporting local creatives

Phenom's time in Kigali has also reinforced her belief that Rwanda's creative sector needs greater financial support.

Phenom says artists and production crews require better funding to create quality work and build sustainable careers.

She hopes to see an entertainment industry where creatives have access to the resources needed to develop ambitious projects and compete on the international stage.

Looking ahead, Phenom remains connected to the dream that began in Rwanda.

"I would sing in my house, watch TV, and just think, 'I can be that person,"' she said. "I felt it in my bones and my entire being. That's the point where I create from at all times."