Rwanda: Unsafe Products Should Have No Place On the Rwandan Market

The debate over Rwanda's crackdown on illicit and substandard alcohol should begin with a simple principle: no business, no tax revenue, no investment, and no job is worth a human life. That principle matters especially when the victims are young Rwandans.

The dangers associated with unsafe alcohol have been treated as something that happens at the margins, an unfortunate consequence of irresponsible consumption, informal trade, or weak enforcement. But the deaths and injuries now linked to substandard alcoholic beverages expose something far more troubling: people were able to buy products presented for consumption that could instead cost them their lives. This is not merely a problem of illicit trade. It is a failure of protection.

A young person should not have to possess laboratory knowledge to know whether a drink on a shop shelf is safe. That is precisely why Rwanda has regulators, standards, licenses, inspections and public institutions. The consumer chooses to buy a product; the state and producers have a duty to ensure that choice is not a gamble with death.

Also read: Kagame: We cannot sit and watch as illicit alcohol kills people

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President Paul Kagame's intervention is therefore a necessary reminder that economic activity has limits. The freedom to do business cannot include the freedom to manufacture, import or distribute products that poison the very people businesses are meant to serve.

Yet this moment should not end with factory closures, seizures and arrests. The government must ask a harder question: how do we build a system that stops dangerous products long before they reach a consumer's hand?

The answer lies in making accountability preventive, not only punitive. Regulators must be capable, independent, and constantly vigilant. Producers must know that quality standards are not paperwork to be negotiated. Importers must face the same scrutiny as local manufacturers. And where officials entrusted with public safety deliberately look away, consequences must be certain.

The most important measure of this crackdown will not be the number of factories closed or bottles destroyed. It will be the number of lives saved. However, this doesn't mean that ordinary citizens shouldn't exercise due diligence. Even the alcohol that meets the market standards should be consumed in moderation, because addiction and the physical and psychological effects that come with it are not to be played with. Sobriety is cool. Being alive and healthy is cool.